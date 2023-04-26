When Olive Glenn Golf Club pro Matt Gibbens moved to Cody to take over the position in 2020, he didn’t exactly get the kind of responses from local golfers one would want to hear when asking their opinions about the course and the club.
“When I questioned people around town about what they thought of the club, I didn’t hear one good thing about the course,” Gibbens said. “Things started to decline I think around 2008 and it’s been teetering back and forth since then.”
Since that time three years ago, however, membership has more than doubled and major improvements will greet golfers this year at Olive Glenn, albeit later than usual thanks to Mother Nature.
“This is the latest the club has opened in its history,” Gibbens said. “Our first actual day of opening was April 8, but we only had nine holes open. I think all 18 holes opened on April 12 or 13. It was a relief.”
Masters weekend normally draws a crowd at every course in the country, and Olive Glenn’s annual Masters tournament that weekend was canceled because of the weather and the front nine holes still needing some work.
Even after the official opening day, the snow came and shut things down again for a few days.
“Everything this year has been different, but we’re going to be fine,” Gibbens said. “The weather this weekend is supposed to be in the 60s, and from this weekend on we’ll probably average well over 100 rounds per day at least.”
Some new amenities should be warmly welcomed by those heading to Olive Glenn to tee off.
A major parking lot upgrade has been a big improvement, plus the club had the roof fixed, added new carpet in the golf shop, purchased new range balls, new driving range mats, score cards, yardage books and even new golf carts.
The course was improved, bridges fixed and new tee boxes are set to be put in place.
“It’s been a pretty big investment,” Gibbens said. “The challenge is kind of in bringing something that was down in the gutter, building it back up and watching it thrive again.”
When Gibbens and head of instruction Chris Hoggan took over there were around 160 members. Now around 285 members call Olive Glenn home and the number is rising.
“When Chris and I got here there was maybe $2,500 worth of merchandise in the shop,” Gibbens said. “Now we have $2,500 worth of merchandise just behind the counter.”
The changes and improvements to Olive Glenn by Gibbens, Hoggan and course superintendent Mike Kelly haven’t gone unnoticed or underappreciated in the community.
“Seeing people come up to you on a daily basis and thank you, whether it’s a pat on the back or a simple thanks, is rewarding,” Gibbens said. “People have said you guys completely changed this place or you guys saved this place.”
The summer is slated for plenty of live music and entertainment, plus two Yellowstone amateur PGA events, Celebrities for a Cause competition, Pars for Paws, Cody High School booster tournaments, one of the biggest amateur events in the state in the Wyoming State Mid Am and much more.
“A lot of these events are a good way to market the course and get some attention from pros around the region,” Gibbens said. “When you talk about the quality and the condition of this course along with everything else that has been updated, people are going to realize what a great place this is.”
It hasn’t been without its struggles, but after 20 years in the PGA and working at some of biggest high-end courses in southern California, the efforts from everyone have been worth it, Gibbens said.
“The views are great. With all the water and grass there is wildlife everywhere, and we have a new menu in the kitchen,” he added. “The greens on this course are really, really good compared to the rest of the state and they are always improving. The club has gotten a major overhaul and I think people are really going to appreciate it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.