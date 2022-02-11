The Cody Fillies basketball team remained undefeated on the season at 15-0 after a 45-28 road win on Friday night over Evanston.
Molly Hays scored 15 points to lead the way for Cody.
The Fillies led just 19-15 at halftime, but built a 27-18 lead in the third quarter before blowing things open in the fourth..
Kennedi Niemann finished with nine points for Cody. Ally Boysen added eight in the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.