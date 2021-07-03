Rodeo action at the second performance of the 102nd Cody Stampede continued Friday and some some new leaders emerge.
Caleb Bennett from Corvalis, Montana won the 100th anniversary with an arena-record setting ride on Frontier Rodeo’s horse Gunfire. That record was 94 points and the record setters were matched up again on Friday.
The eight-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier is hoping to make it nine and is well on his way with a profitable “Cowboy Christmas” run that will likely include a big check from Cody. Bennett was the last bareback rider to take his turn in the Stampede Arena and Gunfire was ready.
The horse exploded out of the bucking chutes, did everything it could to get Bennett off his back and as soon as the eight-second buzzer sounded, he was more than willing to let go.
There is a new leader in the bull riding here as well. Braden Richardson from Jasper, Texas, rode County Jail, another of Frontier Rodeo’s buckers for 93 points. It was big for Richardson who has been fighting his head and struggling.
Second Performance
Bareback riding: 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., 91.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Gunfire. 2, Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 86.5. 3, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., 85. 4, Anthony Thomas, Houston, Texas, 82.
Steer wrestling: 1, J.D. Struxness, Milan, Minn., 4.3. 2, Stetson Jorgensen, Blackfoot, Idaho, 4.6. 3, Kodie Jang, Townsville, Australia, 6.0. 4, Will Powell, St. Ignatius, Montana, 6.2.
Team roping: (two times) 1, Tyler Waters, Stephenville, Texas, and Richard Durham, Henrietta, Texas, 4.6. 2, Aaron Tsinigine, Tuba City, Ariz., and Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif., 9.6.
Saddle bronc riding: 1, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 85 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Attitude Queen. 2, Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., 81. 3, Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 80. 4, Spencer Wright, Milford, Utah, 79.
Breakaway roping: (three runs) 1, (tie) Anna Callaway, Billings, Mont., and Abby Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 3.1 seconds each. 3, Whitlee Burgess, Hilmar, Calif., 12.2.
Tie-down roping: 1, Brody Tallard, Fort Sumner, N.M., 9.6. 2, Cheyenne Harper, Iowa, La., 11.3. 3, Talon Cooper, Riverton, Wyo., 21.4. 4, Garrett Busby, Steamboat Springs, Colo., 22.5.
Barrel Racing: 1, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 17.70 seconds. 2, Jessie Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 17.93. 3, Jade Crossley, Hermiston, Ore., 17.95. 4, Desiree Cooper, Riverton, Wyo., 18.09.
Bull Riding: 1, Braden Richardson, Jasper, Texas, 93 points on Frontier Rodeo’s County Jail. 2, J.C. Mortensen, Paulden, Ariz., 85. 3, Stetson Wright, Milford, Utah, 80.
Current Leaders
Bareback riding: 1, Caleb Bennett, Corvalis, Mont., 91.5 points on Frontier rodeo’s Gun Fire. 2, Mason Clements, Spanish Fork, Utah, 86.5. 3, Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont., 85. 4, Anthony Thomas, Houston, Texas, 81. 5, Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas, 81. 6, Logan Patterson, Kim, Colo., 78.
Steer wrestling: 1, Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La., 3.4 seconds. 2, Caden Camp, Belgrade, Mont., and Zack Jongbloed, Kinder, La., 3.6 each. 4, Gage Hesse, Keenesburg, Colo., 3.9. 5, Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D., and Joe Wilson, Martin, S.D., 4.0 each.
Team roping: 1, Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, Fla., and Travis Graves, Jay, Okla., 4.1 seconds. 2, (tie) Erich Rogers, Round Rock, Ariz., and Paden Bray, Stephenville, Texas; and Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif., and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas, 4.2 each. 4, Britt Smith and Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla., 4.3. 5, (tie) Jaxson Tucker, Statesville, N.C., and Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas,; and Jr. Dees, Aurora, S.D., and Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz.; and Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil; 4.5 each.
Saddle bronc riding: 1, Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., 88 points on Mo Betta Rodeo’s Shasta. 2, Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, 85. 3, Ben Andersen, Rocky Mountain House, Alberta, 82. 4, (tie) Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., and Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M., 81. 6, (tie) Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, and Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla., 80.
Breakaway roping: 1, Cheyanne Guillory, Gainesville, Texas, 2.1 seconds. 2, Sloan Anderson, Whitehorse, S.D., 2.6. 3, (tie) Abbie Medlin, Tatum, N.M., and Anna Callaway, Billings, Mont., 3.1. 5, (tie) Alex Loiselle, Paris, Texas, and Codi Sebastian, Dickinson, N.D., 3.7.
Tie-down roping: 1, (tie) Kyle Lucas, Carstairs, Alberta, and Blake Chauvin, Raceland, La., 8.4 seconds each. 3, (tie) Cody McCartney, Ottowa Lake, Mich.; Michael Pederson, Hermiston, Ore.; and Andrew Burks, Kiln, Miss.; 8.5. 6, J. Cody Jones, Ukiah, Calif., 8.6.
Barrel Racing: 1, Shaylee Hindman, Weatherford, Texas, 17.57 seconds. 2, Sherry Cervi, Marana, Ariz., 17.70. 3, Tia Murphy, Cut Bank, Mont., 17.75. 4, Loni Lester, Gonzales, Texas, 17.79. 4, Jessie Telford, Caldwell, Idaho, 17.93. 6, Jade Crossley, Hermiston, Ore., 17.95.
Bull Riding: 1, Braden Richardson, Jasper, Texas, 93 points on Frontier Rodeo’s County Jail. 2, Jordan Wacey Spears, Redding, Calif., 91. 3, (tie) Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah, and Koby Radley, Montpelier, La., 88.5 points each. 5, J.C. Mortensen, Paulden, Ariz., 85. 6, Sage Steele Kimzey, 84.5.
