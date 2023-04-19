The next month or so is going to bring about some great insect hatches on streams, rivers and lakes throughout the Rocky Mountain West. This is an exciting time for anglers that prefer to match wits with trout and whitefish when both species are gorging on March brown mayflies, blue winged olive mayflies, spring stoneflies and smaller insects called “midges.”
Rhithrogena morrisoni (that’s the scientific name) or Western March Browns are our first “easy-to-see” insect hatches of the spring season. Look for March brown hatches on local rivers when water temperatures start reaching 42 degrees consistently. This can occur on most lower elevation watersheds in mid-February and continues through March and April.
Locally, March browns are seen from early to mid-March in Wyoming and Montana river systems and the hatch is mostly finished by the end of April. Since water temps are now reaching preferred hatch, or emergence temperatures thanks to a long, cold winter in our area of the U.S., anglers will see an increased abundance of March brown mayflies hatching to make up for the late warming of the waters for the next few weeks.
Hatching March browns can create some very exciting surface film and dry fly fishing. Hatches of duns usually start in the early afternoon and spinner falls are in the late evening hours. The adult mayflies are easily identifiable by the speckled, or mottled, sail-shaped wings and the tannish to light mahogany color of the thorax and abdomen. At the end of the abdomen are two tails. Since the only other mayflies seen this time of year are small blue-wing olives, the difference between the two species is easily seen by anglers.
The good thing about March brown activity is that this mayfly has very active sub-surface nymphs that the trout key on before the nymphs float to the surface to emerge as what fly anglers call “duns” (aka sub imago) before flying out of the water to go into the streamside vegetation to molt one more time into full fledges and sexually mature adults called spinners or imagos. Trout feed on both phases of the adult version. It can get confusing, but I will do my best to explain this phenomenon and the proper dry flies right after I address pre-emergent nymph activity and fly patterns that work well before the hatches occur.
Prior to emergence after lunch time, anglers should fish near the bottom with weighted March brown nymph patterns that can provide constant action from mid-morning into the early stages of the hatch. The March brown nymph in sizes No. 12 and No. 14 will be your bread and butter fly. However, anglers should note the nymph body colors have a tendency to adapt to the color of the stream bed.
Most March brown nymphs are dark, some are nearly black. I have had great success fishing dark gold-ribbed hare’s ears, Prince nymphs or black North Fork Specials and have no problems recommending the above in sizes 10-14. Soft hackled versions of the above in the same sizes also fish well prior to the adult emergence and again after the hatch is over. Soft hackles do a great job imitating adults that died or drowned during the adult hatch cycle.
Dry flies that work well during the hatch are hare’s ear parachute flies, March brown dry fly patterns, H&L variant and the ubiquitous parachute Adams in size 12 and 14. I fish these flies on 9-12 foot leaders with 2 feet of 4X flourocarbon tippet knotted to the end of my leaders to hide my fly line splashdown from the trout and to assist in presenting the most natural float and presentation possible. As a reminder, the hatch period is short for these mayflies.
Already, the March browns are out and about on the South Fork and North Forks of the Shoshone. They are also present on the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone, Greybull and Wood River systems. As long as the water is clear enough for the trout to see the March brown nymphs or adults below and on the surface, anglers can expect to have great fun matching the hatch and catching some very nice trout when the hatch activity is at its peak.
Other insect hatches that occur during early spring can also provide much fun. The first of these are blue-winged olives mayflies. These insects will be size 16-20. Best imitations for these are light gray or light to medium olive Sparkle or Compara duns, parachute olives, standard blue wing patterns and, again, the parachute Adams do a fine job when fishing the surface and sub-surface when the adults are active and seen by anglers. When the adults are not visible, pheasant tails, RS2s, and light gray to olive colored bead or non-beaded nymphs fished below the surface work before and after the BWOs have emerged.
Also seen are the early spring stoneflies that emerge March through April. These are called Skwallas by most Rocky Mountain fly fishers. These stoneflies are usually a golden olive to light brown in body color and their wings lie flat over the back of the body and extend to the tip of the tail appendages.
Skwalla patterns are recommended when the adults that are clumsy fliers are on the water. If you don’t have an actual Skwalla imitation to use for a dry fly pattern, Yellow, tan and royal Stimulators, gold or tan Chubby Chucks, yellow Ho Candy and even the Royal Trude do a good job fooling the trout when adults are active.
Nymphs are fished below the surface effectively, particularly in the early morning until about noon, when the adults begin to show up on the surface. These insects do not emerge on the surface like mayflies. Depending on the species, some molt into the adult stage under water and then float to the surface and clumsily swim to the shore, or some species crawl out of the water onto rocks, logs or sticks before splitting out of their nymphal exoskeleton to become an adult. Fly, or hook size, should be 10 and 12 for the adults and the nymphs. While the dry fly action does not usually last very long, the active response by the trout can be fast and furious.
Midges, the non-biting cousins of mosquitoes, are the final hatch to match early spring. These insects are more important to trout in tail water fisheries such as the lower Shoshone or the Wind/Bighorn Rivers than on freestone rivers and streams where water temps and flows are not controlled by dams but by the height and intensity of the sun. A Griffith’s gnat or Matt’s midge does a great job imitating adults while small nymphs like Zebra midges, Ice Cream Cones, Bow-tie midges and other sparcely dressed Chironomidae patterns work well in sizes 14-22. So do small red copper wire worm and smaller San Juan Worm imitations when fishing the larval phase of midges in size 10-22. A great midge fishery right now has been East Newton Lake. The trout there have been actively feeding on and below the surface lately.
I hope I have made some of you excited about the next few weeks in regard to insect activity and what to look for if you plan to be on the water. If you are reading this and live outside of the Big Horn Basin, these same insect hatches are occurring in Montana, Utah, Idaho and Colorado. This gives each of us a great excuse to get outdoors and have some fun before the snows really begin to melt and change the fishing conditions drastically sometime in the month of May.
Keep the tip up to keep pressure on those trout and make sure to wet your hands if you are handling them at all after the hookup. Also make sure to land your trout quickly and release them without stress so they can provide more enjoyment for anglers in the weeks to come.
