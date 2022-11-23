Regionals-1239.jpg

Members of the Cody cross country team that competed at the Nike Cross Regionals Northwest Meet in Boise were (from left) Taylen Stinson, Ben Stewart, Charlie Hulbert, Riley Nielson, Bryce Stevenson, Randall Nielson and Kylee Silva. (Photo by Jay Nielson)

 Jay_Nielson

After a fourth consecutive 3A state championship for the Cody girls cross country team and third-place finish for the Broncs, a handful of athletes from each team ended up with some top performances Nov. 12 in Boise for the Nike Cross Regionals Northwest meet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.