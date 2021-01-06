I think it was outdoor writer Warren Page who coined the phrase, “Only accurate rifles are interesting.” Personally, I’ve never met a rifle, or a handgun for that matter, I didn’t like, just some more than others. I wish I could say that about people.
I was recently able to enjoy shooting an older rifle, birthdate clouded in mystery, parentage from the BRNO folks, now CZ in the Czech Republic and stocked full to the muzzle, Mannlicher style, with the Austrian-styled, spoon-handle-shaped bolt handle. It even had the small, classic European cheekpiece.
The action is of the 98 Mauser type and someone replaced the original double-set triggers with an exquisite single adjustable trigger. At sometime in its mysterious past (it was conceivably made between the two World Wars and brought back by a returning soldier who “liberated” it), someone decided to clean up some problems on the stock and, being a bit casual about the procedure, left evidence of the coarse sandpaper they used, via a couple of small patches on each side of the stock. This was just forward of the magazine, before one encounters the checkering. Possibly they removed some insignia or tried to correct some minor damage? Not a problem as one really has to look to see it.
Apparently, the original forward sling swivel was missing too, as the present one is a fairly crude replacement. The original swivel would have been a stylish U-shaped bracket, mounted through the forestock, of a type unique to this type of rifle. It had been replaced by a homemade unit of flat steel, probably fashioned as a replacement by some unknown gunsmith. Well done overall, but not appropriate to the rifle. That will be rectified in the near future. Other than that, minus a couple of other items too small to whine about, the rifle seemed to be about 100%. Albeit a collector might summarily dismiss the rifle due to those vagaries, I think it’s a very nice rifle.
It’s chambered in 7x57 Mauser, a century-and-a-half-old German round, widely used over a century ago throughout the Spanish-speaking world and by a variety of South American militaries. As a nation, we first officially bumped heads with it during the Spanish-American war when 700 Spanish soldiers using the cartridge in their modern Mauser rifles inflicted more than 4,000 casualties on the Americans trying to take San Juan Hill in Cuba. Think Theodore Roosevelt.
Dubbed the “hornet” by our soldiers because of the high-pitched whine or buzz as the bullets flew by, the 7x57 shot flatter and, due to the use of the modern model of 1895 Mausers chambering it, using their clip loaders, the Spanish soldiers reloaded much faster than our troops using the issued, obsolete, single-shot trapdoor Springfield and even out-shot the newer magazine-fed 30-40 Krag carbines and rifles our troops used for the first time in a pitched battle.
The 7x57 cartridge, while not common these days, was at one time a viable option for hunting along with the .300 Savage and the .257 Roberts. Actually, the .257 Roberts is little more than a necked-down 7x57. Consider too that back in the day, the 7x57 was an alternate choice for hunting’s great .270 Winchester advocate and gun guru Jack O’Conner, as he used it to take desert bighorn rams and Mexican coues deer, among other Southwestern game critters.
In fact, it’s what his wife hunted with unless she was after dangerous African or tropical game, like elephants and tigers. Then she used her “big” gun, a .30-06.
Regardless of its history, the rifle/cartridge combo shoots just fine. The slimly contoured Mauser’s first group, using a new Leupold 2x7 scope set at four power and shot using friend George’s reloads with 160-grain Nosler Partitions, on a standard target set 100 yards away and fired at out of the driver’s side window of my pickup, measured just under 3/4 of an inch for three shots. When I switched to factory 139s, the group started out impacting the target dead center again, but an inch higher and, after the first two shots, kind of went off the track. I hope that was my fault and not the rifle’s as George’s reloads stayed spot on for the duration of the afternoon.
Right now there are probably some shooters questioning my use of my pickup driver’s side window as a rest to sight in my rifles. Out here this isn’t illegal if you’re on private land or, if using public land, are off the road and not shooting at critters. I usually head out into the middle of some isolated BLM land on a two track and find a spot with a good high backstop in the distance. Unless the wind is really raising hob, shooting from inside the truck is steadier than most other devices one could use, including off the hood or tailgate as many use, and it’s warm inside the truck.
The shooter simply adjusts the window to the right height, so with your forearm resting on a coat or sandbag draped over the window and with your hand cradling the forearm of the rifle, the cross hairs are locked dead on the target. Just make certain the rifle’s muzzle is out in front of the outside mirror or at least several inches away from it. Failure to do so may result in a shattered mirror or broken mirror housing. It’s all about concussion folks.
This is a dead-steady arrangement I’ve used for sighting in rifles below the recoil threshold of a 180-grain .30-06 for most of my life and one that I’ve used to shoot some remarkably small groups. Granted, a dedicated setup is superior in the long run, but country folks use what they’ve got. When we lived up on Line Creek, I used our heavy picnic table for a shooting bench, as it was purpose-built for that use in that area and made of 8x2s and 6x6s. Even the famous Clark Zephyr couldn’t move that monster.
Regardless of the sighting-in technique used, I’ve always found the diminutive 7x57 Mauser to be quite accurate in modern rifles, given its limitations. I killed my first bull elk, a large 5x5, with one. That rifle was a model 95 Mauser, originally destined for the Orange Free State in Africa. It was one of a shipment ordered by the Boer Dutch resistance back in the 1890s. They knew war was on the horizon and were preparing to defend their homes and farms from the brutal British Colonial machine.
According to the history I read, the British war office became aware of the order for this shipment of rifles and then pressured Mauser-Werke to stop the shipment to the Boer-Dutch partisans in Africa. Subsequently, the rifle shipment was diverted to Chile.
As these things go, the rifles eventually made it into the USA as an obsolete 80-year-old, well-used Chilean military surplus, when I bought one for a few bucks. Turned out it had a good barrel and all matching numbers. I chopped the barrel to 20 inches, trued the muzzle with a file and T-square, crowned it with a Dremel tool, soldered on a ramp-style front sight, then carved, sanded and stained the stock, then cold-blued the metal and polished the entire kit and caboodle until I had a pretty fair representation of a full stock Mannlicher, albeit somewhat homemade looking. It would shoot five rounds into three inches or so at 100 yards and, since that was all most model 94 Winchesters would do, I called it good and went shooting and hunting with it.
Wife Sandi used the rifle to kill her first deer, an oversized, wide-racked 3x4, at over 100 yards, as it was running flat out for the heavy forested side of the ridge where we’d surprised it one cold, snowy day while we were living in Montana. We were hunting in the Crazy Mountains, off the Shields River drainage. After that it was her rifle from then on. It killed a lot of deer for her and several antelope.
There are those who would claim the 7x57, originally designed for the full-patch, 160-grain round nose bullet at moderate velocities, to be the equal of the .270 when loaded with lighter bullets at higher pressures in the newer, stronger rifles. I’m not quite sold on that theory yet. American arms factories hold 7x57 pressures down due to the tens of thousands of early Mausers and other older military rifles chambered for it. European arms factories don’t.
Granted, judicious reloading can spike the velocities up to a respectful level, but those loads should only to be used in modern rifles. Regardless, recoil from the 7x57, even with souped-up loads, is minimal, penetration with the heavier bullets is phenomenal, accuracy is usually great and it kill critters DRT (Dead Right There). Heck, even the intrepid Scot “Karamojo” Bell, the most successful elephant hunter (or ivory poacher) in history, used the caliber to brain several hundred elephants and kill lions.
Interestingly enough, after I finished sighting it in on paper, the rifle showed it was capable of easily hitting stetson-sized rocks out to 400 yards. That’s quite good, especially since full-stocked rifles have a reputation for being finicky and not all that accurate. I know this to be true as I’ve had a few that were strictly one-trick ponies. This one doesn’t appear to be saddled with any gremlins. Despite the antiquity and commonality of the caliber involved, not to mention the rifle, an afternoon spent sighting in and shooting that little rifle was more fun than I’ve had in years.
Thanks, George.
