The Olive Glenn Golf & Country Club held the annual Cody Stampede Golf Tournament on June 26-27.
The gross winners of the tourney overall were Brandon Williams and Jordan Heath, with second place taken by Matt Ebzery and Tim Barns.
Net winners of the tourney overall were Patrick Croft and Drew Jones, followed in second place in a tie between Tony Beaverson and his son Alex and Doug Hocket and Shane Evans.
The gross winners of the derby, with win, place and show as the three categories for first, second and third, were Williams and Heath as win, Dillan Templin and Len Props as place, and Bill Arno and Tyler Johnson as show.
Net winners of the derby were Doug Hocket and Shave Evans as win, Ray Lee and Kenny Stambaugh as place, and Bradley Greene and his son Brett as show.
For the Calcutta tournament, gross winners were Ebzery and Barns, with second place going to Williams and Heath. The net winners of the Calcutta tournament were Croft and Jones, second place were Matt Hall and H.R. Coe.
Matt Gibbens, the club professional, said that the event had a full field of attendees and was as well planned as an event could be for one done in a only few weeks.
“Under the circumstances, it was as good event as one could expect,” Gibbens said. “For me, it was a little difficult because the event wasn’t going to happen a month ago. I did not have much time to prepare for it with the sudden change, but we were able to make an event where everyone had fun.”
Gibbens said he hopes next year will be better, both for the golfing season and for the Cody community in general.
“We’re hoping that we can have a better season next year, hopefully when all of this COVID-19 stuff starts dying down,” Gibbens said. “This may bring in a new era of how to handle things, and not just here at the golf club. We’re all busy adjusting to this new situation. And if things really don’t get better by next season, well, at least we all have one year of experience with it so we should know what to do better.”
As the club’s new professional, Gibbens said he plans to continue adding improvements for as long as he’s here, which he hopes is for a long time.
“I’m here full-time, and I’m here for the love of the game, and I want to promote it to Cody,” Gibbens said. “Olive Glenn golf course and its board members have been making progress, and it is my job to keep our progress going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.