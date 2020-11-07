The 3A portion of the state swim meet wrapped up today, and the Cody Fillies finished second to Green River, last year’s 4A state runner-up.
It’s the best team finish for the Fillies since at least 1973, the first year in the Wyoming High School Activities Association web archives.
Tara Joyce won both the 500 and 200 free, and was the anchor leg of the state champion 400 free relay team. Ally Boysen finished second in both the 50 and 100 free, and was the third leg of the state champion 400 free relay team. Megan Boysen tallied a third-place finish in the 100 back.
Full results are forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.