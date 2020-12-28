Sleeping Giant Ski Area will be ringing in the new year Thursday with a “ski business formal” celebration.
The night will feature a private dinner, night skiing, live music, a ball drop and shuttle service to Cody. All in attendance are encouraged to dress in their best $5 thrift store smoking jacket, turtle neck, silk robe, satin length silk gloves or prom dress.
From 4-8 p.m. there will be night skiing and a private dinner event including appetizers, open bar and dessert. The dinner will be prime rib with a vegetarian pasta option.
Tickets are available now for this event. Each ticket is $130, and includes appetizers, dinner, open bar, dessert, lift tickets and early access to the shuttle. Children 12 years and younger are $55.
The shuttle is $20 per person. It leaves from the Silver Dollar Bar at 3 p.m. Thursday (arrive 15 minutes before departure). It will depart from Sleeping Giant at 10 p.m. and arrive back at the Silver Dollar by 11 p.m.
Non-ticket holders can stay and ski but will have limited menu options and pay full price for lift tickets, food and beverages. There will also be a photo booth on-site.
Providing a soundtrack for the event will be the Shawn Mickelson Quartet, which will be playing live jazz music from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
The mountain will be open for normal operation during the day and Sunlight Sports will be hosting a tailgate demo with beignets and espresso provided by Sleeping Giant. There will be an on-mountain light parade from 4:30-5 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lights.
Due to health order restrictions, there will be a 10 p.m. ball drop followed by a shuttle back to Cody. All in attendance are welcome to continue celebrating and tailgating in the parking lot until midnight.
Warm clothes and extra layers are encouraged. All guests in the lodge must wear a face mask.
Tickets can be purchased at skisg.com/events?fbclid=IwAR26wGWwspHYLO46rJaAh9lTZclnkyAm8Luvf1b6EErCH0lszH8-g7TFt0s.
Sleeping Giant will be open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. New Year’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.