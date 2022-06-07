The Cody Cubs walked away with a pair of conference victories over Lovell at home on Monday night.
Cody took game one 4-3 in extra innings, and shut out the Mustangs 10-0 in game two.
Wyatt Carlson singled in the bottom of the ninth inning to score Jack Schroeder to end the game.
Schroeder, Carlson, Ben Reinker and Jayvin McAlmond all had multiple hits for the Cubs.
Trey Schroeder had a solid day on the mound for Cody. He went seven innings giving up six hits, three runs and striking out six. Only two of those runs were earned.
Jace Jarrett ended up the winning pitcher for Cody. He went two innings giving up a hit and striking out one.
Jack Schroeder got the nod in game two and was nearly unhittable.
He allowed one hit and no runs over five innings, striking out eight.
The Cubs scored five runs in the fourth. Dominic Phillips, Carlson and Jarrett and had RBIs in the inning.
Eli Johnston finished 2 for 3 with a run scored.
