Retired Cody entrepreneur Ken Martin knows a lot about a lot of things.
River floats. Dogs. Homing pigeons. Athletic shoes. Cody – the man and the town. Wild mustangs. Gunfighters. Yellowstone National Park.
Still, anyone who knows Martin is aware that one of his greatest passions is wrestling. And if they don’t know, well, they’re not listening – or watching. For one thing, Martin worked for some 25 years with kids in Cody’s USA Wrestling. In fact, he was instrumental in launching the program some 40-plus years ago.
More than that, though, his life exhibits the tenets of wrestling every day – things like confidence, discipline, perseverance, character and work ethic.
“In wrestling, you’re on the mat by yourself; you have no one to blame [for the outcome],” Martin explained. “When you’re starting out, however, you have to realize that it takes time to be good. You will get beat; you might not be good now, but keep it up.”
Simply put, he knows a thing or two – and more – about wrestling.
Honoring a record-setting career
After all, the Coleman, Wis., native was a prolific wrestler at his alma mater, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in the early 1970s with a host of school records. In fact, Martin recently returned to UWP to be honored on the 50th anniversary of his National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Championship, a first for any sport there at that time.
“Parkside was a small college just getting started,” said Bill West, another ’70s-era UWP wrestling champion in his own right. “The school was one building then. Now it’s one of the top universities in the country and still has a winning wrestling program.”
West also attended the 50th anniversary, and then traveled to Cody in February to continue the conversation with his wrestling buddy. Their chats about wrestling in general — and UWP in particular — were chock full of great stories, lots of laughs and a good amount of philosophizing. And Ken’s twin sister Dene Tachick was on hand to fill in the blanks.
In all four years at UWP, Martin’s teammates voted him Most Valuable Wrestler, and in 1974, he was named UWP Athlete of the Year. He earned All-American honors all four years of his college career. He also placed second, third, first and second respectively in NAIA Championships, the first Wisconsin wrestler to earn such honors more than twice.
Rewarding reunion
Returning to UWP this January was an extraordinary trip, especially reconnecting with some of his wrestling buddies.
“There’s really a kinship in wrestling, and it was still there after all these years,” Martin said. The group was honored at a UWP wrestling match where current athletes were visibly moved by these 70-somethings’ legacy. Bigger-than-life photos of the champions are displayed on the gymnasium walls, and now, their heroes were there in person — almost like the rock stars of wrestling.
“It was such an honor to witness the welcome my brother Ken received at the 50th anniversary of his national championship,” Tachick observed. “How proud I was that Parkside saluted him for all his wrestling achievements and for his role in putting their wrestling program on the map.
“I was quite overwhelmed when I looked up at all the wrestling national champions’ photos surrounding the UWP sports center with my brother as the first. It’s clear that he’s still a legend at his university — and deservingly so.”
It’s not always easy to win
Martin is quick to point out that his all-American ways weren’t always easy.
“When I was a freshman, I had a 13-1 regular season record,” he said. “Then I separated my shoulder less than three weeks before nationals. The doctor told me I shouldn’t wrestle for two months, but I told coach [Jim Koch], ‘I’m a fast healer.’” He stayed in condition by running, and then managed a second-place finish at nationals where 34 of the nation’s top college wrestlers competed.
In an April 26, 1974, coaching staff memo about the NAIA championships during Martin’s senior year, coach Koch made mention of a couple other hiccups that Martin faced at national competitions. As a sophomore, he placed third after re-wrestling his semifinal match due to a scorekeeper’s error, and as a senior, he lost in overtime on a referee’s split decision.
Setting the bar high for his successors
West remembered well one particular sacrifice Martin made for the team without which he, West, would have been unable to compete in the 1974 National NAIA Tournament.
“Ken was my training buddy, and we both wrestled at 134 pounds – the weight class that he’d won in the national championship the year before,” West explained. “For this tournament, he decided to wrestle at 142 so we both could compete. Our team was third that year. I’ll never forget Ken did that.”
In his four years wrestling for UWP, Martin set the bar high for his successors with a host of school career records including most wins (87), most pins (28), most consecutive matches without a loss (31) and fastest pin (16 seconds).
“Wrestling is unique in that competitors have to maintain a certain weight to stay in their class,” Martin said. “The basketball or football player doesn’t have to weigh in before a contest.”
Plus, there’s the basic physicality of wrestling not found in other sports — at least not intentionally. Both Martin and West laughed and agreed with the latest wrestling adage of T-shirts and hoodies, “Wrestling: The art of folding clothes with people still in them!”
‘It wasn’t always fun, but it was always great’
As a Cody businessman, Martin owned the athletic shoe store Making Tracks in the ’80s and ’90s, greeted hundreds of tourists with his Red Canyon River Trips/Mustang Tours and spent a good amount of time ramrodding the Cody Gunfighters. And, of course, there’s Cody’s USA Wrestling. As West put it, “A winning wrestling program at any high school or college level rests in the success of kids programs — just like the one Ken helped launch in Cody.”
Yes, Martin’s first love will always be wrestling as he summed up quite matter-of-factly, “It wasn’t always fun, but it was always great.”
