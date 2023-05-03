The Cody Middle School eighth grade boys finished first at the Lovell Invitational over the weekend, and featured a number of top finishes.
The CMS eighth grade girls nearly made it a sweep with a second place finish, just two points behind Lovell, helping to make sure Cody High School has a solid core of incoming track and field athletes.
Eighth graders Boston Cronebaugh and Kyler Stinson racked up a number of top finishes in individual events, and helped a pair of relay teams to gold.
Mali Merager, Lillie Kirkham and Hailie Schramm lit up the track for the eighth grade girls .
CMS is gearing up for conference finals this Saturday in Thermopolis.
Lovell Middle School Invitational – April 29
Girls sixth grade teams
1. Lovell 142; 2. Riverside 69; 3. Cody 63; 4. Thermopolis 49; 5. Greybull 44; 6. Meeteetse 40.
Individual
100 meter dash – 2. Bree Stevenson, 14.96; 5. Aleena Diaz, 15.50; 7. Zoey Wiener, 16.50; 13. Rowan Black, 17.09; 19. Eden Armacost, 18.02.
200 meter dash – 6. Diaz, 33.58; 7. Kori Merritt, 34.34.
800 meter run – 2. Siena Reed, 3:09.03.
1600 meter run – 2. Reed, 6:28.39.
100 meter hurdles – 6. Merritt, 22.26.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Cody A (Stevenson, Black, 3. Wiener, Diaz), 1:03.03.
800 sprint medley relay – 2. Cody A (Armacost, Black, Merritt, Maddie LaFrentz), 2:29.31.
High jump – 3. Black, 6-06.
Long jump – 1. Stevenson, 12-02.25; 6. Wiener, 9-10.75; 11. Diaz, 9-02.75; 16. Armacost, 7-10.
Shot put – 10. Wiener, 13-07; 13. Armacost, 10-08.
Girls seventh grade teams
1. Powell 150; 2. Lovell 134; 3. Cody 117; 4. Thermopolis 25; 5. Greybull 11; 6. Meeteetse 4; 7. Riverside 1.
Individual
100 meter dash – 3. Braylei Varian, 14.21; 4. Chloe Ross, 14.22; 12. Kenna Livingston, 15.87.
200 meter dash – 4. Ashlyn Wiener, 31.71; 8. Riley Reno, 35.32; 10. Madelyn Rindal, 37.68.
400 meter dash – 3. Alayna Hutchison, 1:10.07; 10. Reno, 1:21.30.
800 meter run – 2. Raina Wachob, 2:46.42; 3. Danielle Foote, 2:47.13.
1600 meter run – 1. Wachob, 6:02.43; 2. Foote, 6:05.68.
100 meter hurdles – 1. Addison Ratcliff, 18.69; 6. Livingston, 20.86; 7. Shelby Garaas, 22.42; Reno, 35.48.
200 – 2. Ratcliff, 34.47; 3. Chloe Ross, 34.53; 9. Garaas, 41.18; 10. Rindal, 41.44.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Cody A (Varian, Wiener, Ross, Ratcliff), 58.18.
800 sprint medley relay – 2. Cody A (Livingston, Varian, Garass, Hutchison), 2:16.96.
High jump – T3. Varian, 4-02; T10. Ratcliff, 3-08; T10. Rindal, 3-08.
Triple jump – 3. Wiener, 28-11.75.
Shot put – 1. Sabella Sander, 25-02.25; 6. Addison Corbin, 20-09.
Discus – 4. Sander, 56-05.
Girls eighth grade teams
1. Lovell 141; 2. Cody 139; 3. Powell 107; 4. Thermopolis 49; 5. Riverside 20; 6. Greybull 4.
Individual
100 meter dash – 2. Mali Merager, 14.18; 5. Zoie Velayo, 14.51; 7. Halle Robinson, 14.88; 12. Vannessa Vilafane, 15.61; 17. Avery Schnell, 16.35.
200 meter dash – 1. Merager, 29.15; 6. Samantha Shaffer, 32.93; 9. Vilafane, 33.53; 10. Isabella Nieman, 33.83.
400 meter dash – 1. Lillie Kirkham, 1:05.12.
800 meter run – 1. Hailie Schramm, 2:38.55.
1600 meter run – 1. Kirkham, 5:44.44.
100 meter hurdles – 2. Robinson, 18.33; 4. Shaffer, 18.52; 5. Velayo, 18.89; 11. Quora Hoffer, 20.13.
200 meter hurdles – 2. Britain Thompson, 33.62; 5. Robinson, 35.02; 6. Shaffer, 35.30; 7. Velayo, 35.34; 9. Hoffer, 38.17.
4x100 meter relay – 2. Cody A (Robinson, Merager, Maya Davis, Macy Ball), 56.67.
4x400 meter relay – 1. Cody A (Wachob, Merager, Foote, Schramm), 4:38.99.
High jump – 2. Kirkham, 4-09.
Long jump – 5. Nieman, 12-00.50; 6. Reece Merritt, 11-09.75; 17. Marisa Rindal, 10-03.50; 19. McKenna Hill, 10-02.25. 21. Judy Garcia-Ramirez, 9-01.50.
Triple jump – 1. Ball, 28-05.25; 5. Nieman, 26-04; 9. Hoffer, 24-07; 10. Merritt, 24-01.75; 11. Garcia-Ramirez, 21-08.
Shot put – 2. Schnell, 27-02; 7. Paige Kondelis, 22-10; 15. Kinsey Jones, 18-11.
Discus – 2. Schnell, 81-07; 9. Kondelis, 50-09. Jones, 48-05.50.
Boys sixth grade teams
1. Lovell 175.50; 2. Greybull 115.50; 3. Cody 60; 4. Meeteetse 24; 5. Riverside 20; 6. Thermopolis 10.
Individual
100 meter dash – 5. Kaleb Hill, 15.07; 12. Colby Beardal, 16.12; 17. Kolton Sorensen, 17.22; 18. Eli Kingston, 17.24; 19. William Dean, 17.43.
200 meter dash – 7. Alex Stewart, 34.38.
400 meter dash – 9. Hill, 1:6.69.
100 meter hurdles – 6. Kingston, 21.75; 11. Dean, 24.58.
4x400 meter relay – 1. Cody A (Nicolas Gillet, Callen Schubert, Stewart), 2:20.76.
800 sprint medley relay – 3. Cody A (Dean, Stewart, Ryan Stonelake, Schubert), 2:20.76.
High jump – 1. Gillet (4-02).
Long jump – 6. Stewart, 11-03.50; 8. Sorensen, 10-04.50; T9. Logun Sportkin-Morrison, 10-50.50; T9. Kingston, 10-00.50.
Triple jump – 1. Hill, 25-09.50.
Shot put – 2. Zachary Martin, 25-01.50; 4. Christian Kosman, 23-01.
Discus – 3. Kosman, 65-07; 5. Martin, 62-01.
Boys seventh grade teams
1. Powell 188; 2. Cody 98; 3. Thermopolis 92; 4. Lovell 59; 5. Riverside 20; 6. Thermopolis 10.
Individual
100 meter dash – 4. Tommy Sitz, 13.37; 7. Brody Schutzman, 14.28; 8. Victor Cline, 15.02; 9. Kayson Grant, 15.04; 10. Abe Rooney, 15.24.
200 meter dash – 5. Sitz, 29.02; 9. Gavin Hensley, 34.71; 11. Bobby Hernandez, 35.44.
400 meter dash – 4. Santiago Gutierrez, 1:05.80; 6. Cline, 1:08.80.
800 meter run – 2. Griffin Mortenson, 2:42.78.
100 meter hurdles – 3. Griffin McCarten, 18.65; 4. Hernandez, 19.82; 7. Toby Schuh, 20.14; 8. Rau Dawson, 20.26; 11. Hensley, 21.59.
200 meter hurdles – 3. MCarten, 35.46; 5. Dawson, 37.15; 6. Schuh, 37.18; 7. Hensley, 37.51; 8. Hernandez, 38.59.
4x100 meter relay – 3. Cody A (Cline, McCarten, Sitz, Schutzman), 55.45.
4x400 meter relay – 2. Cody A (1. Mortenson, Hensley, Grant, Niko Skoric), 5:11.26.
High jump – 3. McCarten, 4-08; 7. Mortenson, 4-04.
Long jump – 2. Sitz, 14-08; 4. Dawson, 14-00; 5. Schutzman, 13-10.50.
Triple jump – 2. Grant, 27-06; 3. Cline, 26-01.
Shot put – 5. Skoric, 25-08.
Discus – 2. Skoric, 74-06.
Boys eighth grade teams
1. Cody 156; 2. Powell 141; 3. Lovell 68; 4. Thermopolis 66; 5. Riverside 21; 6. Meeteetse 16; 7. Greybull 4.
Individual
100 meter dash – 1. Boston Cronebaugh, 11.65; 3. Illia Williams, 12.78; 4. Damian Sander, 12.81; 12. Kort Sorenson, 14.38.
200 meter dash – 2. Lucas Stewart, 25.62.
400 meter dash – 1. Kyler Stinson, 54.99; 3. Sander, 58.17; 4. Williams, 58.71; 15. Cole Wright, 1:07.62.
800 meter run – 1. Stinson, 2:10.58; 4. Kingston, 2:32.41; 5. Jaxson French, 2:34.32; 9. Nathan Varian, 2:48.56.
1600 meter run – 2. Noah Kingston, 5:31.31; 4. Varian, 5:52.70.
100 meter hurdles – 1. Cronebaugh, 14.91; 3. Cache McFadden, 16.57; 13. Aiden Schumacher, 24.34.
200 meter hurdles – 1. Cronebaugh, 27.34; 11. Schumacher, 38.71.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Cody A (Stinson, Lucas Stewart, McFadden, Cronebaugh), 46.68.
4x400 meter relay – 1. Cody A (Sander, Williams, Stewart, Stinson), 4:02.94.
800 sprint medley relay – 3. Cody A (Kaleb Ball, Waylon Massey, Sorenson, Cole Wright), 2:07.31.
High jump – 3. McFadden, 5-04; T9. Sander 4-06.
Long jump – 2. Williams, 17-11.75; 13. Sorenson, 13-08.75; 14. Ball, 13-04.75; 20. French, 12-10; 22. Massey, 12-05.50.
Triple jump – 3. McFadden, 33-07.50; 7. Ball, 31-01; 10. Wright, 28-00; 12. Massey, 27-05.
Shot put – 2. Stewart, 40-01.75.
