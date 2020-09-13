In its first conference match of the season, the Cody volleyball team swept Riverton on the road Saturday.
On the Lady Wolverines' senior night, the Fillies played strong against their first 4A competition this season, winning 25-17, 25-14, 25-13.
Cody is now 7-1 overall.
The Fillies host two more 4A nonconference opponents this weekend. They take on Star Valley on Friday at 6 p.m. and host Jackson on Saturday at 1 p.m.
