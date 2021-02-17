The Cody cheerleaders worked hard prior to and during the season to improve and it paid off during the 3A Wyoming State Spirit Competition last month in Casper.
The Fillies had one of their strongest finishes since coach Brittany Schumacher took over the team, finishing fifth in two events.
“This team is very competitive and their determination and drive is why they excelled this season,” she said. “I am extremely proud of what they accomplished. We plan to continue to train and condition in the offseason to prepare us for next year.”
Cody competed with 11 teams in Game Day Cheer with 82.5 points. Mountain View won the event (89.3), followed by Riverton (85) and Wheatland (84.8).
“I was proud of our placing of fifth place in both routines at state,” senior Sage Crofts said. “The entire team and our coaching staff worked very hard this year with scheduling and COVID-19 changes.”
The Fillies also finished fifth in All Girl Cheer with 82.1 points, only .7 of a point from third place.
“I really enjoyed our stunt routine this year, although I wish we had had more time to perfect the routine,” Crofts said. “Our coach has created amazing routines in the last few years that are always incredibly fun.”
Mountain View won that category as well (92), Cokeville was second (90.9) and Lyman third (82.8).
“Because state was moved up so far this year it was a lot harder to get our stunts up to the difficulty we wanted,” senior Leiawna Varian said. “Time is always a struggle with cheer and perfecting the routine takes up a lot of it. But overall our performance was pretty good since we scored higher than ever before.”
This year, state was moved to Jan. 28 due to COVID-19 and scheduling conflicts. Normally it is held in mid-March just prior to state basketball.
“This put our team in a situation of having to clean and perfect the routines far earlier than ever before,” Schumacher said.
This is the first year Cody has ever competed in the Game Day category, which includes a three-minute routine of a band chant, situational cheer, crowd leading cheer and fight song.
“Competing in the new category just means that it’s a little more difficult,” Varian said. “However my freshman year when we were with non-stunt I never realized how easy it was, but stunting is definitely more difficult.”
The gameday routine was added on top of the two-and-a-half minute stunt routine the Fillies were training for.
“This is the most talent that the Cody cheer team has ever seen,” Schumacher said. “We have several tumblers and our stunts are progressing in difficulty. Given everything this team has gone through this year with COVID-19, just getting to state was an accomplishment in itself.”
Crofts said being able to compete and earn solid finishes was a great way for the senior group to go out.
“Having the opportunity to compete this year was an exciting way to end our senior season,” she said. “Everyone performed very well. Our returning cheerleaders and our incoming freshmen adapted well for a year of strange changes and competed at their very best ability.”
The Fillies will continue to cheer through the remainder of basketball season before their season comes to an end.
“I think that overall the season was good,” Varian said. “I’m going to miss all of the girls, though, but I do enjoy the time I spent as their captain this year.”
Seniors are Croft, Varian, Alex Wilkins, Summer Holeman and Megan Horner.
