The Cody Nite Rodeo wrapped up its season on Saturday, and it turned out to be one crazy summer.
“In 2022 we had 43 sponsors, 1,114 different contestants and 5,240 more spectators than 2019,” CNR coordinator Nikki Tate said.
Another big crowd witnessed champions crowned for the finals as well as the year-end winners on Saturday.
All-Around cowgirl went to Hadley Tate, while tie-down roper Colter Ellis walked away with All-Around Cowboy honors.
In his last year of junior bulls, Owen Monfeldt sealed the finals win and was named year-end champion.
“This summer went pretty well,” Monfeldt said. “I went to Texas for a rodeo and that was fun, and it is nice to come here and win some money.”
Next summer it is on to the big bulls and another big change for the year-end winner.
“I hope to go to some other rodeos, and I get my driver’s license next summer, so I hope to travel around a little bit,” Monfeldt said.
For young Kasen Asay, a perfect ride in junior steers on Saturday night won him the finals and crowned him year-end champion.
If the name sounds familiar it should. He is the son of Wyoming rodeo legend, National High School Finals Rodeo bull riding champion and five-time National Finals Rodeo contestant Kanin Asay, who retired a handful of years ago.
Kanin started out on steers at the Cody Nite Rodeo as well.
“I just felt like I got a nice steer tonight,” Kasen said. “I just needed to get one ride to win the year-end.”
He credits his family and some good stock this summer for the year-end title.
“I had a lot of good rides this summer. There were a lot of good steers,” Kasen said. “I’m going to come back next year and try to win it again.”
Finals Winners
Ranch Bronc - Tristan Lungren
Bareback - Sam Peterson
Tie-down roping - Colter Ellis
Breakaway roping - Bailey Ready
Team roping - Nathan Ruth and Colter Ellis
Junior bulls - Owen Monfeldt
Barrels - Laurie Johnson
Junior barrels - Emily Gravatt
Junior steers - Kasen Asay
All-Around Cowgirl - Hadley Tate
All-Around Cowboy - Colter Ellis
Year-end Winners
Bareback - Trent Tuten
Ranch bronc - Isaac Fisher
Saddle bronc - Lane Shawley
Tie-down roping - Colter Ellis
Breakaway roping - Kera Lamb
Junior steers - Kasen Asay
Junior bulls - Owen Monfedlt
Team roping header - Jim Johnson
Team roping heeler - Dusty Gravatt
Barrel racing - Laurie Johnson
Junior barrels - Hanna Wood
Bulls - Jaysen Lowden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.