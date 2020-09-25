The Cody girls cross country team placed four runners in the top six to top the field Thursday at the Warrior Invite in Worland.
The Broncs placed two in the top 10 at one of the larger invites of the season, which involved nine teams.
For the Fillies, Riley Smith continued her winning streak this season, although Buffalo’s Lexi Rule nipped at her heels and finished just over five seconds behind Smith’s time of 20:22.21.
Ava Stafford (21:03.14), Ashton Powell (21:09.51) and Keira Jackson (21:18.00) finished 4th-6th.
Nicole Wagler finished 17th (22:40.84) and Raelyn Mong (22:51.22) 20th.
Wyatt Becker, in his second start back after an illness, was more in form, leading Cody’s boys with a sixth place finish in a time of 17:42.94.
David Juergens finished ninth (17:56.78) as the two runners continue to lead the Broncs.
Behind them, Charlie Hulbert finished 20th (18:40.20), Marshall Brookins 26th (18:58.69), Kyle Graham 31st (19:22.25) and Ian Graham 44th (20:21.39).
