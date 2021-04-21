Whenever the Cody girls soccer team faces off with Worland, it always expects a tough match.
Tuesday on the road was no different.
“Worland has definitely been a tough opponent in the past, so we went into the game with a determined mindset to outplay them,” senior Megan Boysen said.
The focus paid off – the Fillies won 6-1.
“We just went into the game with an aggressive mindset that we were going to score and play our best soccer from the very start,” senior Brittan Bower said. “Our forwards and midfielders did a great job taking shots and crashing the goal.”
One thing the Fillies had to adjust to was playing on a grass field, as most of their games are on turf.
“The ball moves differently on grass rather than turf, however our coaches do a great job preparing us by making sure we practice on both grass and turf fields so that we are ready in situations like this,” Bower said.
Cody’s first goal came in the ninth minute when Emma Nieters dribbled through the Worland defenders for a shot from the top of the box.
Four minutes later, the Fillies took a 2-0 lead when Autumn Wilson scored from inside the box.
In the 25th minute Wilson scored again with a shot in front of the goal.
A minute later Nieters made it 4-0, scoring on a free kick that went in the far back corner of the goal.
Cody’s last goal of the half came in the 32nd minute when Wilson found Aspen Kalkowski for the goal.
While the Fillies had dominated possession for most of the half, the Lady Warriors had a few opportunities and made one count in the 38th minute to make the score 5-1 at the half.
“The offense did a really good job of taking advantage of every opportunity and found a lot of success hitting the back of the net, which gave us a strong lead,” Boysen said.
The Fillies continued to play strong in the second half, but Worland also picked it up a little.
Torrie Schutzman had a shot deflected by the keeper in the first minute and Worland had back-to-back chances a short time later. The Lady Warriors had more shot opportunities in the half, but the Fillies held them down.
“Our team definitely did a good job of communicating and finding good passes which worked well for us,” Boysen said. “Our defense spent some time this week on defending their give-and-gos and we were able to read what they were going to do and stop most of their offense opportunities.”
Cody continued to create chances in the half and in the 60th minute, Wilson earned a hat trick off a header.
The Fillies had a chance for another goal a short while later when Worland had a hand ball in the box, but as she has in the last three games, Schutzman struggled to convert the penalty kick and it was stopped by the goalie.
Cody continued to pressure the Lady Warriors until time ran out. Coach Marian Miears was pleased with the team’s effort during the game.
“The second half we didn’t score as much, but we kept our intensity up and played a full 80 minutes,” she said. “Our defense played great. They didn’t have any let-downs and they played as a unit.”
Cody’s busy week continues Friday when it hosts Pinedale at 3 p.m. and Saturday when the Fillies take on Lander at noon.
“It is always nice to get a win, but now we are focused on the next game,” Bower said. “We still have a big weekend ahead of us facing Pinedale and Lander.”
