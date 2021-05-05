The Longhorns just needed a little warmth. At the Rocky Mountain Invite in Cowley on Saturday, four more Meeteetse athletes qualified for state and one added another event
“We had a good week of practice with lots of block work and finishes,” coach Ty Myers said. “I like to design practices that work on building the speed all the way to the glide phase and finishing strong. Also the weather was almost perfect for the kids to compete in.”
For the girls, junior Kennedi Johnson nabbed a qualifying time in the 200 meter.
“I think the reason that I was able to break the time barrier was that I was really focusing on prequalifying,” Johnson said. ‘That was what my goal was for that track meet, so it made me push to get that time.”
Freshman Ava Bushnell leaped her way to a qualifying height in the high jump. Bushnell also raced to a qualifying time in the 200 on Saturday, but was already on the state roster in that event thanks to her performance two weeks ago in Burlington.
It was a good meet overall for the girls, with 15 new season-bests set during the meet. These new personal bests are coming with just two meets left before state. Senior Lexi Allen had new bests in the 100 and long jump. The first-time track athlete is on the cusp of qualifying in a few events.
“Lex is a hard worker, very coachable and takes accountability with her performances, she takes her performances personally,” Myers said. “I think she will peak at the right time for regionals and bring her best. I’ve had the pleasure of helping with volleyball and have seen her step up her game when it really counts many times.”
The boys set 12 new season bests in the meet. Junior Dace Bennett qualified in the 100 meter. Bennett predicted two weeks ago that he could run in the 11.7-second range with a little more work in the 100. On Saturday, he ran the sprint in 11.77.
“It feels great to be qualified for the 100,” Bennett said. “Preparation has been a huge key this year. Working on sprints every week and building up that sprint endurance has been extremely crucial.”
In the field events, senior Tozai May set a new season best and qualified for state in the high jump, meeting the mark exactly at 5-07. To help him meet the mark, he said he’s been having his teammates and coaches record him in slow motion to help him see what he could work on. That has clearly paid off.
“I have been practicing every chance I get and my main focus was trying to hold my form for as much as possible in the air,” May said. “It feels great since I’ve been working to qualify since the beginning of the season and I was one place away from it my sophomore year.”
Rocky Mountain Invite
Girls
100 meter: 5. Ava Bushnell, 13.71; 8. Lexi Allen, 13.90; 16. Samantha May, 14.48; 26. Bella Van Auken, 15.49
200 meter: 4. Bushnell, 28.12; 5. Kennedi Johnson, 28.36
1600 meter: 4. Maylee Potas, 6:37.88
100-meter hurdles: 5. Johnson, 19.24; 7. Abigale May, 19.46
300-meter hurdles: 2. Johnson, 52.55
4x100-meter relay: 1. L. Allen, S. May, Johnson, A. May, 53.18
Long jump: 6. A. May, 13-10; 14. Gracie Randol, 12-07; 16. L. Allen, 12-04
High jump: 3. Bushnell, 4-08; 10. S. May, 4-04; 14. L. Allen, 4-02
Pole vault: 7. A. May, 7-00; 10. S. May, 7-00; 11. Potas, 6-06
Shot put: 7. Randol, 28-00.50; 14. Jayci Ervin, 26-03; 17. Ashlee Allen, 25-00
Discus: 3. A. Allen, 87-11; 8. Ervin, 80-01; 30. Randol, 56-00; 35. Potas, 51-00
Boys
100 meter: 8. Dace Bennett, 11.77; 15. Dale McBride, 12.18; 23. Jack LaLonga, 12.65; 26. Sam Holllinger, 12.74
200 meter: 4. McBride, 24.11; 13. Hollinger, 26.37
800 meter: 12. Jason Moody, 2:46.38
1600 meter: 5. Kalvin Erickson, 5:19.84; 15. Moody, 5:54.50
110-meter hurdles: 9. Tozai May, 18.49
300-meter hurdles: 8. Hollinger, 47.23
4x100-meter relay: 4. May, LaLonga, McBride, Bennett, 46.91
Long jump: 3. Bennett, 19-01; 12. May, 17-06.50
Triple jump: 3. Bennett, 39-03.75
High jump: 8. May, 5-07; 14. Hollinger, 5-01
Pole vault: 8. Erickson, 10-03
Discus: 4. McBride, 115-04; 24. Moody, 76-11; 27. LaLonga, 71-03
