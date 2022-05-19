The Cody boys soccer team was evenly matched with Douglas in its opening game at the state tournament in Cheyenne on Thursday, but managed to break through to win 1-0.
Jackson Gail scored the goal in the 49th minute on an assist from Jarret Christler.
The Broncs advance to the semifinals Friday at 4 p.m. where they face top-ranked Worland.
