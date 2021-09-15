Apparently 100 miles wasn’t enough for the Fistful of Dirt gravel bike women’s winner Anne Donley of Denver. Donley got a little lost on her way back into town, so she actually ended up with about 104 miles under her belt before crossing the finish line at City Park.
“I feel trashed, I’m exhausted,” she said.
Barrett Brandon of Kamas, Utah may have been tired as well, but also got to savor the taste of sweet redemption after winning the 100-mile “Ugly” course after finishing second last year.
“It’s always an advantage to know the course,” he said. “You learn a few tricks.”
Brandon used his knowledge from last year’s race to his strategic benefit. After losing his lead to eventual winner Peter Stetina around the 70-mile mark in 2020, Brandon returned the favor on Sunday.
“I thought, I’m going to do what he did to me,” Brandon said.
Maddie Norgaard (7th) and Landon Rau (14th) were the top local finishers in the Ugly.
The course was nearly the same as last year aside from a short section near the finish that included some faint cattle trails to Beck Lake Park and then City Park for a true sprint finish.
“The City and the police department have been really amazing with working with us to help create that,” Janie Curtis, race director and co-owner of FOD said. “All of our participants have commented on how amazing a City Park finish is.”
Brandon transitioned to gravel riding after he was unable to continue competing as a triathlete due to injuries. He said the biggest challenge of making the change was learning a new technique.
“I’ve worked pretty hard on my technical ability, that was definitely kind of a weakness coming over from the road,” he said.
Technique was a necessity for all the competitors on Sunday. After circumnavigating Hoodoo Ranch land in the South Fork, the Ugly riders made their way through the washed out sand of the Oregon Basin and then the steep, rutted slopes of the McCollough Peaks.
“Going to the top of the McCollough Peaks, you’re going like 2 mph and you just feel like the whole world is catching you,” Brandon said.
Montanan Mike Unruh won the 60-mile “Bad” course. He said there were sections in the McColloughs that were so steep his front tire would start lifting up.
Second place Bad finisher Cory Hardy of Bozeman, Mont., did the entire race in sandals.
“I use flip flops every tour I go on,” he said. “It’s a good point of trash talking in the starting gate.”
Meghan Gaspers (5th) and Allen Gee (11th) were the top local finishers in the Bad.
Cody local Travis Graham won the men’s 20 mile “Good” course and Natasha Pettinger, also of Cody, won the women’s race.
There were bikers of all abilities on-hand including some that hadn’t ridden for decades. Curtis said there were 232 total registrants for the second edition of the race, nearly 100 more racers than the inaugural ride.
The festivities continued well into the evening with a free concert and vendors serving food and drinks.
“Ugly” women’s finishers
1. Anne Donley, 6:20:09
2. Christy Olsen, 6:39:00
3. Lauren Brandon, 7:17:24
“Ugly men’s finishers
1. Barrett Brandon, 5:46:55
2. Edward Larkin, 6:01:59
3. Justin Dhein, 6:16:09
“Bad” women’s finishers
1. Barb Shellenberger, 4:16:39
2. Jenner Yaeso, 4:30:07
3. Sage Way, 4:30:58
“Bad” men’s finishers
1. Mike Unruh, 3:55:58
2. Cory Hardy, 4:15:01
3. John Hewson, 4:16:19
“Good” women’s finishers
1. Natasha Pettinger, 1:30:03
2. Shelley Melton, 1:32:45
3. Blaire Bancroft, 1:32:49
“Good” men’s finishers
1. Travis Graham, 1:26:31
2. Bryan Olsen, 1:26:35
3. Rob Overfield, 1:33:16
