Tara Joyce broke her own state record on Thursday in the 100 freestyle during the preliminaries of the 2021 state swimming and diving championships in Gillette.
Friday Joyce also broke the state record in the 200 free with a time of 1:51.98.
She also anchored the 400 free relay team that finished third in 3:52.34. That team also includes Paige Bower, Elle Ortner, and Kelsey Pomajzl.
