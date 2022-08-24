As stated in previous efforts in this space, I basically grew up hunting mule deer back when Sandi and I lived in Montana. Back then, even down on the Gallatin River by old “Shed’s bridge,” north up the river towards Gallatin Gateway, and farther on up the canyon, or north from our place down river to the meeting place of the Jefferson and Madison rivers with the Gallatin at Three Forks, whitetails were scarce. Or so it seemed, according to the powers that be back then.
It didn’t matter anyhow as the ranchers who owned the river bottom didn’t allow hunting. At least not without paying a hefty access fee, kind of like the Antler’s Ranch outside Meeteetse. That’s good hunting if you can afford it. That’s okay, though, that’s their privilege. After all, they do own the land. Plus usually ranches or farms like those serve as reservoirs for game animals, after a fashion.
However, being broke, working class newlyweds and not being endowed with an abundance of what is presently termed “discretionary” cash, our cash was spent mainly on gasoline to go to work, groceries and lot rent for our small mobile home, not on rich folk’s nonsense like deer hunting access on private ranches. Sandi and I concentrated our hunting on the BLM and nearby national forest, where the price of a hunt cost a quarter of a tank of gas, a set of strong legs and a strong back.
After moving down here to Cody Country, I found the same deal, more or less, as in Montana. In other words, because of a legislature comprised of lawyer types from ruling class families and the heads of big ranches, and a Game and Fish department anxious to curry favor with these minor despots, the rich got the gravy and the rest of us learned how to lick the bowl the gravy was in. It’s a crude analogy, but accurate.
Regardless, I’d learned one lesson up in Montana, which was deer, especially bucks during the pre-rut and the rut, wander off the reservation (or private land) a lot. Many a prime example of deer maleness has been caught wandering adjacent public properties and wound up on some working class hunter’s wall, to the dismay of many landed gentry and their families who have husbanded those deer for the exclusive use of the family and rich, important friends. If you’re reading this, I hope you’re not one of those naive individuals who believe that B.S. that the public is the owner of our state’s wildlife and piscatorial resources because, in reality, in ain’t exactly true.
Regardless, this is not to impugn the veracity of those generous landowners who traditionally allowed locals access for fishing or hunting if they were courteous enough to stop and ask. Some, mostly landowners in this, the western portion of the state, still do, thankfully. Most of this is old news since it was also before our state red shirts made hunting access a paying game for the department by establishing a system of permits to allocate for hunting permission on private lands. Or you can pay to play. And they claim there’s no politics involved in outdoor recreation?
But enough of the kick and growl. One of the bigger whitetail bucks I’ve collected over the years came from such a place, the Sleeper Ranch, if I recall. The Greybull River winds past their alfalfa fields, and over the years some of the bigger bucks from the eastern portions of the valley, including from up the Wood River, have wandered over and taken up residence. They also have migrated into the upper and lower Timber Creek area and adjacent national forest surrounding that drainage. Truth be told, some mighty nice whitetail bucks enjoy romping through the high country just like the elk and mule deer. However, when those sexy little whitetail does down on the ranches and farms come into season, the promise of sex brings those bad boys down to the alfalfa fields and river bottoms every fall.
Like all males everywhere, when confronted with sex in an available package, those big boys aren’t thinking with their heads. They can get very focused and single-minded and yes, I know the joke about insufficient blood supplies. This is known universally as the “rut.”
One year back in the day when I was hunting mule deer in my usual stomping grounds in the high country behind the old Pitchfork Ranch, back when Jack Turnell hired Bob Edgar to run the public access aspects of the Pitchfork Ranch’s big game hunting operation, one evening while waiting for Bob to return from his patrols to his camper, I spotted a heck of a buck whitetail deer on the adjacent ranch property. Back then if a deer tag was good for a buck, it was for either species. And Jack Turnell, the ranch manager, wanted whitetails gone from the place before they displaced the mule deer.
Or, at least, that was the story I heard. Regardless, apparently hunting pressure on the Pitchfork and the Hogg ranches had pushed some whitetail bucks east down the river past the bridge, to the comparative safety of the private, no-hunting side of the river. Fortunately the Sleeper owned the opposite side of that river and they weren’t especially anti-hunting like many of their neighbors.
During dinner with Bob in Meeteetse, I discovered that he not only knew about this buck, but had been watching him also. Not for hunting purposes, but just because, I guess. Since Bob wasn’t interested in tagging the buck, I figured to do it.
Getting permission was easy, I just asked the ranch’s foreman. With his okay, I set up some distance away from where I’d seen the deer and spent the next couple of evenings watching. Whitetails, I’d been told by a friend, Walt, formerly from New York State, who’d hunted them extensively in New York and Pennsylvania, that they were stupid and creatures of habit. Figure out the deer’s routine, Walt claimed, and he’s in the bag. Spoiler alert! As a general rule, these deer are not stupid! Or maybe I’m just a lot dumber than Walt was, deer-wise. Your choice!
Regardless, this buck entered the field every evening by jumping a four-strand fence at roughly the same spot every evening. He was always alone. And yes, his ladies were mostly waiting for him every night, or so it seemed. Now a rut-addled buck only has one nose and one set of eyes, but a couple dozen lithe ladies of the field combined have several of each. Never underestimate the willingness of a female to snitch on you.
Anyhow, about four o’clock one warm afternoon after a brief reconnaissance, I located a large downed cottonwood log, big enough to conceal me in the gathering gloaming and waited. I was scrunched down about 60 yards from the spot where bucky jumped the fence and had a clear view for a hundred yards in any direction except behind me. As the shadows grew longer and the deer didn’t show when and where I expected him to, I began to wonder if somehow I’d screwed things up in my approach to my hide, or in the choice of my location. Fortunately, after only a few minutes of second guessing myself, I heard deer footsteps in the dry leaves on the other side of the fence. Shortly a fine buck whitetail vaulted over the fence and stood looking around on my side of the fence, wide open for a killing shot.
But it wasn’t my deer! A nice buck, a younger version of the one I was waiting to ambush, he was mightily tempting. I could still see my sights and the deer plainly although it was almost dark by then inside the tree line. It was still legal shooting hours though. By now rigor mortis was setting in my nether parts. Not being a particularly patient man, I had almost decided to put a sneak on the buck and take him instead of my original target. After all, a deer in the hand and all that!
I had actually earred back the hammer on my old long barreled Noll flintlock in preparation for the shot. But then the buck turned, shuffled behind a tree and stopped, looking back over his shoulder. Now his body was covered by the tree trunk so I couldn’t shoot.
Hearing a heavy thump coming from the same general area where the buck had jumped over the fence and, shifting only my eyes, I could see my original target buck approaching the new guy. The bigger buck was all stiff-legged and his neck hair stuck out like a mad cat’s. I don’t even remember thinking or moving, all I remember is the flash and roar of my flintlock rifle and the solid whump of the .50 caliber ball hitting home. The big guy whirled, lunged back for the fence and never made it. It was clean, quick and over with that suddenly.
He wasn’t a giant, except in body size, his rack being only 15 inches wide with four matched tines to a side, plus 6-8-inch brow tines, and decent mass. Pretty, but no Booner, but he weren’t bad for a country boy’s first Wyoming whitetail buck. Plus, there was a farmer’s two track that ran past where he lay in the gathering dusk.
Sometimes prayers are answered even when we aren’t paying strict attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.