As stated in previous efforts in this space, I basically grew up hunting mule deer back when Sandi and I lived in Montana. Back then, even down on the Gallatin River by old “Shed’s bridge,” north up the river towards Gallatin Gateway, and farther on up the canyon, or north from our place down river to the meeting place of the Jefferson and Madison rivers with the Gallatin at Three Forks, whitetails were scarce. Or so it seemed, according to the powers that be back then.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.