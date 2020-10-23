The No. 2 Cody Broncs football team beat No. 1 Jackson 48-6 on the road to clinch the 3A West conference title.
Even more importantly, the Broncs (7-1) clinched the No.1 seed for the playoffs and guaranteed home field advantage throughout the postseason.
Cody Phillips led the Broncs with two touchdowns, 147 total yards, and a sack.
Jackson never threatened and did not score until the last three minutes of the game.
It was about as perfect of a first half as the Broncs could have hoped for, starting strong out the gate.
Nic Talich put his exclamation mark on the half with a pick-six interception return at the end of the second quarter to give the Broncs a four-score lead they would not relent.
Cody Phillips got it started at 6:10 in the first when Nic Talich took a direct snap and handed it off to Phillips who barreled through the line. It was 7-0 after the PAT.
On Jackson's second play from scrimmage on the next drive, a bobbled fumble led to a Daniel Gorman recovery and Cody ball at the Jackson 20. The Broncs got all the way to the 5-yard line but turned it over on downs.
Nathan Wilson then intercepted a Sadler Smith pass on Jackson's next drive, setting the Broncs up on their own 28.
Cody scored again on a Caleb Pryor 1-yard keeper at 9:18 in the second. Jackson Gail made it 14-0 after the PAT.
After Cody forced another Jackson (7-2) fourth-and-out, the Broncs needed only one play to score again.
Phillips went around the corner and found enough holes to take it 38 yards to the end zone at 8:03 in the second and it was 21-0 Broncs.
Jackson did push all the way to the Cody 25 on their last drive of the half but Talich said no more.
It was here he intercepted a Smith pass and returned it 90 yards for a score. Gail missed the extra point but it hardly mattered as the Broncs had a comfortable 27-0 lead entering the half.
Phillips had two touchdowns at the half and 109 total yards.
Pryor was 4-for-8 with 101 passing yards. The Broncs had 233 total yards in the half.
Cody got the ball to start the second half and kept pouring it on.
Pryor found Engdahl for an acrobatic catch in the back of the end zone on fourth down for a 3-yard TD reception. The score made it 34-0 and capped off a 16-play, 64 yard drive that drained 8:39 of game time. Cody was 3-for-3 on fourth downs on that drive alone.
At 11:18 in the fourth Luke Talich got in on the scoring action when he found a seam and carried home a 77-yard rushing TD, his second touchdown of the season. After a blocked PAT it was 40-0.
Jackson Wood recovered a fumble on a Jackson punt to set the Broncs up in the red zone on the 15-yard line on the next possession.
A few plays later Jackson Schroeder carried it in from 1-yard out with 8:05 remaining. A Nic Talich two-point conversion made it 48-0.
Brody Hasenack got Jackson their only score of the game on a 1-yard rush with 3:08 remaining. After a missed two-point conversion it was 48-6.
The Jackson score broke a streak of eight consecutive scoreless quarters for the Broncs defense. Jackson committed two fumbles and threw two interceptions in the game.
Pryor was 6-for-12 with 116 passing yards. Luke Talich had 75 rushing yards on two carries. Phillips finished with 96 rushing yards on 10 carries.
The Broncs finished with 390 total yards.
Smith was 14-for-28 with 114 passing yards. Hasenack had 106 yards on 25 carries.
Cody will play No. 4 Worland (3-5) at home next Friday in the first round of the playoffs.
