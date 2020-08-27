The key to success for the Cody volleyball team this season is simple – defense.
It’s a message all the girls have taken to heart.
“We’re not big, but we’re scrappy and gritty,” senior Ally Schroeder said.
“We have high hopes this year,” senior Grace Shaffer added. “We’re not tall, but we’ll have a good defense and not let anything drop.”
Twenty-nine are out for the team, with eight to 10 expected to suit up for varsity.
“We’ll be a young team again but we have great girls,” senior Brittan Bower said. “I love the group this year. Since its my last season I don’t want to have any regrets, just go out and do a great job.”
The Fillies lost two solid seniors from last season, including top hitter Riley Welch, but return the rest of its team.
“It will be hard to replace Riley and Emily (Larsen) for sure,” Shaffer said. “But we have a lot of young people who have so much passion and play so hard. They’ve been really valuable for our team.”
Schroeder, Shaffer and Bower are all back, as are juniors Autumn Wilson and Lake Harrison, and sophomores Kennedi and Reece Niemann.
“We were so young last year and even though we’re still young this year they have a maturity about them,” Birch said.
Last season the Fillies finished 15-14 overall, going 0-2 at the 4A West Regional.
“Last year was definitely a growing year,” Schroeder said. “So far things are going really good. We work well together.”
COVID-19 has led to some changes to the way practices are run, but the Fillies have adjusted quickly.
“We’ve put in some different policies and procedures beginning June 1 when we started open gyms,” Birch said. “So when practice started it was business as usual.”
Because of the uncertainty of the pandemic the Fillies have a new motto this season.
“We’ve talked a lot about seizing the day because we have no idea what tomorrow will bring,” Birch said.
Shaffer said the girls are just happy to be back out playing sports again.
“You have no idea how happy I am to have my senior season,” she said. “I’d be really bummed if I didn’t get to play, especially after missing the spring (track) season.”
The girls were given individual workouts including ball handing and other drills to do on their own before practice began.
The Fillies did two-a-days the first week of practice, going over the basics earlier in the week. Now they are working more on offense and defense before their first games this week.
“It will take a little time to get adjusted, but it doesn’t matter who we’re playing with because we work so hard,” Bower said. “I think it will come together nicely.”
Cody opens the season at home this weekend. Unlike past seasons, there will be no tournament play until the postseason.
The Fillies host Shoshoni on Friday at 5 p.m. and Lander on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“From the opening game against Shoshoni to the end of the season we’re just thankful for the opportunity to play that we have now,” Birch said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.