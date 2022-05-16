Nothing has come easy for the Cody track and field teams this season with the weather, some injuries and the toughest competition in the state, but after a successful 4A West Regional meet over the weekend at Natrona County High School in Casper, both teams will be well represented at state in Casper this weekend.
Junior Luke Talich won the 100 and 200 meter dashes for the Broncs, and bested the field in the long jump by a foot and a half.
Ada Nelson crushed the 400-meter dash on the girls side with a time of 59.22 seconds to land first, and teamed with Mekenzie Clark, Taylen Stinson and Ava Stafford to blow by everyone in the 4x800 relay.
“I think our 4x800 relay team has a chance to do really well,” Nelson said. “We just have so many good runners. I want to hold up my part of the deal when it comes to the relays.”
New state qualifiers included Callie Shelton in the 100-meter hurdles, Jon Williams and Drew Trotter in the shot put and Blake Beardall and Maddox Ball in the high jump.
“We had a good meet,” coach Bret Engdahl said. “The sprint finals were really good. Emileigh Dalton got in in the pole vault. Holly Spiering got in in the long jump and the 200. The boys 4x800 got in and they ran really well.”
After a grueling 300-meter hurdle finals, sophomore Ben Hogan edged out NC’s Rogan Potter to land eighth and earn a bid to state in one of the toughest events on the track. Only the top eight in each individual event and top four relays qualify for state.
“I just knew I had to stay in that eighth spot,” Hogan said. “I lost to seventh by about a half a second. It came down closer than I thought. I just had to push for it.”
Fellow sophomore Dillon Brost is qualified in the 100, 200, pole vault and will be on a 4x100 relay team that will try to win gold at state.
“I was already prequalified going into regionals in the pole vault,” Brost said. “Going up against guys that can clear 16 feet you’re like ‘how am I going to compete against this?’ It’s nerve wracking, but it’s cool. I didn’t think I would be in this position. I’ve got a lot of work to do, but I’ve made a lot of progress.”
As one of the few seniors on the Fillies team, Spiering is looking to end an injury-plagued final season on a positive note, and once again familiarized herself with a punishing Casper wind that more than likely will make an appearance at state.
“I ended up qualifying in all my events at regionals, which is good,” Spiering said. “I hadn’t prequalified in the long jump or the 200. In the 200 the wind was a headwind out of the block and then kind of a cross wind on the last straightaway. The wind was really bad on Friday and it calmed down a little bit on Saturday. We’ll see what happens this weekend.”
4A West Regional results
Girls
100 meter dash – 2. Allie Broussard, 13.29.
200 meter dash – 5. Holly Spiering, 27.68.
400 meter dash – 1. Ada Nelson, 59.22.
800 meter run – 2. Nelson, 2:21.56; 5. Mekenzie Clark, 2:28.10; 14. Ava Stafford, 2:37.15.
1,600 meter run – 3. Taylen Stinson, 5:30.00; 12. Stafford, 6:02.90; 18. Zelma Rudd, 6:16.82.
3,200 meter run – 10. Rudd, 13:44.51.
100 meter hurdles – 5. Callie Shelton, 17:08.
4x100 meter relay - 5. Cody (Broussard, Jazlyn Waltari, Hayley Pearson-Horner, Shelton), 54.08.
4x400 meter relay – 4. Cody (Clark, Spiering, Stinson, Nelson), 4:12.90.
Sprint medley relay – 2. Cody (Broussard, Spiering, Stinson, Clark), 4:27.19.
4x800 meter relay - 1. Cody (Clark, Stinson, Stafford, Nelson), 9:51.18.
High jump – 5. Lake Harrison, 4-10; 13. Rainey Powell, 4-4.
Long jump – 4. Spiering, 15-11.75; 5. Hayley Pearson-Horner, 15-11.5; 9. Broussard, 15-6.25; 17. Powell 14-2.
Triple jump - 10. Pearson-Horner, 31-1; 11. Isabel Taylor, 30-6.25.
Pole vault – 3. Emileigh Dalton, 9-6; 5. Holeman, 9-6.
Discus – 5. Laura Phillips, 103-11; 16. Rachel Williams, 85-6.
Shot put – 13. Phillips, 29-00. 20. Williams, 25-5.5.
Boys
100 meter dash - 1. Luke Talich, 11.12; 5. A.J. Baustert, 11.65; 6. Dillon Brost, 11.74.
200 meter dash – 1. Talich, 22.37; 4. Baustert, 23.25; 8. Brost, 23.90.
800 meter run – 12. David Juergens, 2:10.43; 14. Ian Graham, 2:10.72; 15. Kash Merritt, 2:11.87.
1,600 meter run – 10. Juergens, 4:54.09; 14. Ben Stewart, 5:00.16; 19. Riley Nielson, 5:09.05; 25. Kyle Graham, 5:23.48.
3,200 meter run – 8. Stewart, 10:41.91; 9. Charlie Hulbert, 10:50.13; 17. Nielson, 11:28.39.
300 meter hurdles – 2. Graidin Arnold, 42.30; 8. Ben Hogan, 44.25.
4x100 meter relay – 1. Cody (Blake Beardall, Baustert, Brost, Talich), 43.49.
4x400 meter relay – 5. Cody (Arnold, Ian Graham, Charlie Hulbert, Kash Merritt) 3:37.37.
4x800 meter relay – 4. Cody (Juergens, Merritt, Graham, Hulbert), 8:25.18.
High jump – 2. Robby Porter, 6-04; 7. Maddox Ball, 5-10; 8. Beardall, 5-8.
Long jump – 1. Talich, 22-11.5; 10. Chase Hatch, 19-5; 19. Jacob Ball, 18-2; 23. Hogan, 17-5.25.
Pole vault – 3. Dillon Brost, 12-0; 9. Kaden Clark, 11-0; 10 Micah Clark, 10-6.
Discus – 7. Drew Trotter, 133-7; 10. Keegan Hensley, 124-6; 11. Baustert, 123-6; 12. Jon Williams, 121-8.
Shot put – 5. Trotter, 44-0; 8. Williams, 42-10.5; 16. Hensley, 40-11.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.