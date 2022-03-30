The Cody boys soccer team had its opportunities against top-ranked Powell at home on Tuesday night, but came up short in a hotly contested 3-0 loss.
The Broncs (1-2, 1-1) put the pressure on the Panthers throughout an evenly matched first half, with Powell sneaking a shot past freshman goalie Jackson Asay 25 minutes into a physical 40 minutes.
“We were moving the ball really well at the beginning,” senior midfielder CJ Dominick said. “Good teams like Powell and Worland are usually pretty physical teams and I thought we played physical as well.”
The Broncs missed a golden opportunity to tie things up with 9 minutes to go in the first as junior Wilkins Radakovich took advantage of his first time on the field this season, directing a pass to freshman Carter Gail on the wing for a rocket shot that sailed inches wide left of the goal.
“I got the pass and saw he was making a run, so I just chip-shotted it over to him and I thought he had it,” Radakovich said.
As the Panthers continued to struggle to execute anything on offense and got a little more physical, the Broncs countered with sophomore Connor Moss who came off the bench and helped match some of that physicality.
“Connor Moss did a great job in the JV game, a game we won 5-1,” coach Randy Rockey said. “He was really throwing his body around. He’s still relatively new, but I’m excited for him.”
After a tight first half, Powell made it 2-0 with 17:11 to go in the second as the Panthers utilized a stiff breeze at their backs the final 40 minutes to keep most of the action in the Broncs half of the field.
Matt Nelson nearly converted on a free kick from about 20 yards out, but pushed it wide left in one of a handful of scoring chances for the Broncs in the second half.
“I think we had to play a little more defensively there in the second half,” Dominick said. “I felt like we had a decent matchup, we just had a little drop off there at the end and I think that made the difference.”
The Panthers converted on a penalty kick in the final minutes to escape with a 3-0 win.
“I think we have a great team,” Radakovich said. “We have a lot of talent and we play really well together.”
With goalkeeper Evan Owens gone, Asay stepped up in the net.
The freshman battled with a lot of traffic in front of the Cody goal in the second half and helped keep the Broncs within striking distance.
“On the field were four freshmen,” Rockey said. “Jackson Asay has mixed playing time on the field and in the goal, so I felt confident with him at either position. When Evan couldn’t make it I knew Jackson would step up and play well and he did.”
Remy Broussard and Tade Geving finished with strong performances against some of the best attackers and striker in the state.
Before the season is over, Jarrett Christler should be another force for the Broncs that opposing teams will have to worry about as they focus on shutting down Nelson and standout Jackson Gail.
“We are moving in the right direction,” Rockey said. “We have a ton of room for improvement, but for the first game back after a long break and just one practice in between, I feel pretty positive about it. I just wish we could have gotten the win.”
The Broncs travel to Lyman on Friday and head to Mountain View on Saturday for two more conference matchups before returning home April 11 when they host Lander.
