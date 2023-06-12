Four Cody football players got one last chance come together on the field during the 50th annual Shrine Bowl game on Saturday in Casper.
Luke Talich, Matt Nelson, Jace Grant and Remy Broussard were part of the North squad, while Jim Talich served as an assistant coach.
In one of the closest games in years, the South edged the North 27-24 at the Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper on Saturday afternoon. The North still leads the series 26-20-3.
“It was an incredible week,” Luke Talich said. “I loved every second of it. I wish the score would have been a little different in the end, but it makes you feel a lot better when you know it is all for a bigger purpose and is going to a great cause.”
Money raised through donations as part of the game goes to the Shriners Hospitals For Children in Salt Lake City. During the week the players pay a visit to the hospital.
“At the hospital we met two kids with severe disability,” Broussard said. “They opened our minds to the things we take for granted every day such as walking. It also gave us some firsthand knowledge on who this game is truly benefiting which made it so much more special.”
Talich agreed the visit was a special part of the week.
“My favorite part was going to the clinic down in Salt Lake because we got to meet two awesome young kids and they told us about their conditions and their stories,” he said.
The four also enjoyed meeting players from around the state.
“It didn’t take long at all to start to gel with my teammates,” Grant said. “I think the bus ride to and from Salt Lake helped a lot because it gave us lots of time to get to know each other and grow to become brothers.
Nelson said there were several activities set up outside of practice for the team.
“We all bonded really well and made lifelong friends and memories,” he said. “My favorite part of the week was Casino Night. All of us put our money we won together to get our head coach a custom fly rod.”
The teams also were able to get in about seven practices before the game.
“In practice we would all do our individual position group drills and then bring it together and do team sessions,” Nelson said.
During the formal banquet on Friday, it was announced that Grant was a recipient of the Mike Priest Award. It recognizes character and integrity, both on and off the field. The athletes are voted on by their coaching staff with one player from the North and one from the South receiving the award.
“Receiving the Mike Priest award was a huge honor,” Grant said. “I didn’t even know it was a thing before the banquet so I was kind of surprised when they called my name.”
Then it was final time for the big game on Saturday. The South started things off with that led to an 85-yard touchdown to make it 7-0. They opened up a 14-point lead in the first half with a 30 yard score.
The North responded when Talich ran 46 yards to the end zone to cut the gap to 14-7. The North would get a field goal and Talich then threw a touchdown pass to give the North a 17-14 lead.
“I thought I played okay in the game,” Talich said. “I was definitely a little rusty from not playing in so long. My best play was probably the touchdowns on offense.”
The South answered and led 21-17 at halftime.
The South bumped their lead in the second half thanks to another touchdown. The North found the end zone with just two minutes to go, but the South melted the clock the rest of the way to win the Shrine Bowl for just the third time in the last 11 years.
Broussard said his best play was a sack on the quarterback. Nelson had a big pass breakup and Grant a handful of tackles for a loss.
“My favorite part of the week was just getting to play football one more time with some of my teammates and some new friends too,” Grant said.
After it was over, Talich was named Defensive Player of the Game.
“Being named the Denfensive Player of the Game was a huge honor,” he said. “I remember my brother got the same award when he was in the Shrine Bowl, so I was excited to be able to get it as well. But there was definitely plenty of other dudes that could have got it ahead of me, and shout out to those guys who balled out in the game.”
Next come an LDS mission for Grant and college for Broussard, Nelson and Talich. Talich actually left Sunday for Notre Dame.
“I will truly miss playing with my teammates from Cody, but all good things come to an end,” Broussard said. “I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.