Wrapping up her high school career, Autumn Wilson went out with a win in the All-Star soccer match June 22 in Gillette.
She then made the decision to continue her soccer career beyond high school.
Wilson led the Gold team to a 3-0 win over the White team, scoring two of the three goals.
“My team was able to pull it off and get a great win,” she said. “My favorite part of the weekend was getting to know the coaching staff and new teammates. It was refreshing to see how supportive everyone was of each other even though we didn’t know one another.”
The athletes arrived for the weekend on Thursday afternoon, and before starting practice each coach held a draft to decide the teams.
“The drafting was just a fun way to decide the two teams, while trying to keep the teams as even as possible,” Wilson said. “One set of coaches would chose a player and then the other, and the player selected would walk across the stage and receive their jersey.”
The teams then had a handful of practices and bonding activities leading up to the game on Saturday.
“Practice was super cool,” she said. “Getting to know how other girls play their game was really important in the couple of days we were able to get to know each other before the game.”
On Saturday when the game started it took a little time for both teams to settle in, although many of the girls had played together before on a travel team, which helped.
“The first 10 or so minutes of the game was where we had to work out the kinks with each other’s different styles of play, but we ended up blending perfectly,” she said. “It was a really fluid game.
“It was super awesome to be able to play with a bunch of girls who were so committed to soccer. The game wasn’t super intense, but it was really fun.”
Tayler Miller of Cheyenne East scored first, while Wilson found the net in both the first and second halves.
“I got some amazing passes and was able to put both of them away,” she said. “At the end I was also awarded player of the game, which was super rewarding.”
The game was supposed to be the final of her soccer career, but a conversation with Northwest College soccer coach Rob Hill at the All-Star game changed her plans when he offered her a spot on the Lady Trapper roster next season
She went on a tour of the school two days later and made her choice.
“Rob offered me some really good options, and it just seemed like the best opportunity for me and my future,” she said. “I’m super excited. I’ve already gotten to meet a couple of the girls on the team and I just feel like it’s going to be a really good season.”
Wilson originally planned to attend Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego and had hoped to play soccer there, but the roster was full.
“I wanted to play soccer over at the college that I was planning on going to, but it didn’t work out so I looked around and all the other rosters in basically the entire United States were just full,” she said. “I was kind of beaten down by that and so I was going to just go without playing soccer.”
Before Hill approached her at the game, Wilson said she’d considered the possibility of playing for Northwest.
“He approached me and I realized that was still an option,” she said. “When he talked to me that kind of made up my mind.”
She plans to study graphic design.
Wilson started playing soccer when she was around 9 years old, and she continued to play Yellowstone Fire until reaching high school. Wilson said her favorite part of playing is the community feel.
“I like being able to have a team that supports you and you have to work together to achieve a really big goal,” she added. “I just really like that kind of atmosphere of having a family that really isn’t your family family.”
In high school she made it to the state championship game three times, winning her freshman and senior years. She said she couldn’t have asked for a better high school career.
“Winning my freshman year and then working up to win my senior year is just not something that everyone gets to have,” she said. “I was just super blessed to be able to have a supportive team behind me and we just played super hard to win that last game.”
Wilson spent last week filling out paperwork to get registered at Northwest, which was slightly overwhelming.
“I’m starting to kind of realize that I took a really big bite with this one,” she said. “It was a really quick decision, but everything about it just felt right and I don’t think I would change it for anything.”
She hopes to use Northwest as a stepping stone to continuing her soccer career.
“I’ll definitely be working to achieve a bigger goal in soccer to going play either DII or DI, whichever suits me best and my plans, but I am going to try and play it all the way through.”
