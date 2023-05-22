Members of the Cody girls soccer team’s varsity squad share their favorite memory and the team’s best game at state.
“I think our best game was against Lander because our team chemistry and team effort was incredible. It took us a while to score, but once we put one in we were on a roll and we ran away with it then and there. We kept feeding off of each other and everyone’s adrenaline and energy.” Myah McCarten
“My top memory was the bus ride home. This team is so fun, and makes everything a celebration. Enjoying everyone’s company for the last time is so special.” Gillian Growney
“I think the team’s best game was definitely against Lander. We played as a unit and just put everything together and played Filly soccer. Our intensity was amazing, and we had so much energy.” Aspen Kalkowski
“My favorite memory would be playing card games with the team in the hotel lobby. That and winning state with the best team in the world! Along with dumping ice/water on coach (Marian) Miears after winning.” Maddie Christler
“I think our best game was our semifinal game against Lander because we had possession most of the game and moved the ball well on offense. We also took some really good shots from the outside.” Reece Niemann
“The best memory was probably playing games in the lobby with some of the Powell girls and the bus trip back from winning state.” Jessa Lynn
“In my personal opinion I would probably say the game against Lander. It was a very physical and heated game, but we kept our cool the whole 80 minutes and it was definitely one of the best games we’ve had the whole season.” Hattie Robbins
“My top memory from state is definitely the bus ride home. We all just blast music and have such a fun time together.” Kennedi Niemann
“The team’s best game was definitely against Lander. We had great possession, played as a team, and just went out and had a lot of fun playing.” Ally Boysen
“My top memory from state was probably the bus ride home. Everyone was hyped up and we were just able to enjoy the last bit of the season together.” Ellie Talich
“I thought our best game was the Lander game in the semi-finals because our possession and passing was super good and we were connecting a ton.” Molly Hays
“My favorite memory during state was after we got home and off the bus we had a time of just one last team memory where we all walked around and told each other how proud we were and how great it was to have everyone on the team.” Avery Williams
“I think our best game was our game on the second day against Lander because we had come off a rough game from the day before and we were all hyped to prove that we were going to be a force to deal with.” Josey Lemburg
“My favorite memory from state was hanging out with my teammates and playing games and just having a blast.” Natalie Wenke
“I feel like our best game this weekend was against Lander. This team has definitely been our best competition throughout the season. And they have some talented and competitive girls on their team.” Maddie Beaudrie
“My top memory was mainly everything we did as a team, all the little walks, games and meals was the best. The relationships I’ve built with these girls will last a lifetime, that was my favorite part.” Kaitlin Ennist
