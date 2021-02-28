The Yellowstone Quake pushed the Gillette Wild to an overtime shootout on the road Friday night, but could not pull out the win, losing 4-3.
Down 3-1 entering the third, the Quake (11-23-1-1) staged a two-goal comeback with goals from Brandon Kididis and Austin Lawless. Lawless's goal made it 3-3 with just 3:57 remaining.
After a scoreless overtime the game went to shootout. The Wild scored on their second shootout attempt and the Quake could not score on their third, giving Gillette (20-13-1-1) the win.
The Quake still earned one point for sending the game to a shootout.
Jarret Perino played the entire game in goal for the Quake, making 60 saves.
Brandon Kididis finished with two goals while Tyler Hanson had three assists for the Quake.
Gillette outshot Yellowstone 64-29.
On Saturday, Gillette beat the Quake 4-3 in a game that played out in a similar fashion.
After once again scoring the game's first goal, Yellowstone allowed three goals that had them staring at a 3-1 deficit entering the third for the second night in a row.
The Quake responded with two straight goals from Keegan Ferguson to tie it back up with 5:06 remaining.
But the Wild had a quicker answer on Saturday, scoring a shorthanded goal at 3:57 to make it 4-3.
The Quake could not score again after despite outshooting the Wild 15-7 in the final frame. They outshot Gillette 40-35 overall in the game.
Connor Carroll made 31 saves in net for the Quake.
The Quake will stay on the road next weekend against the league-best Sheridan Hawks (31-1). They will play their home finale on March 12.
