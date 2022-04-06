The 12U Park County Ice Cats gave undefeated Gillette all they could handle in the championship game of the Wyoming state hockey tournament in Cody, but ended up falling 5-3 to take second place overall in the B division.
Riley Arena hosted 17 teams divided into three divisions at the end of February, with the Ice Cats taking care of business 12-1 against Laramie to start the tournament.
“We had some pretty good experience on this team,” tournament director Amanda McGonagle said. “We had Carson Krebes and Dalton Wolff playing defense and they have been playing since they were about six. Isaac Jackson and Charlie McGonagle playing forward have been playing since they were about seven.”
In game two, Krebes scored a pair of goals and Jackson added one to help the Ice Cats jump out to a 3-0 lead in the first period against Douglas.
Gunner Troll added another goal in the second before Douglas got on the board to make it 4-1 heading into the third.
JT Zierke, McGonagle and Jackson all found the back of the net in the final period to help the Ice Cats to a 7-2 win and advance to the championship game.
“We had some newer players this year and had younger players on the 10U team step up and play for us to make a full team,” Amanda McGonagle said.
In the championship game, Gillette jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and looked to be in control.
Jackson, however, scored an unassisted goal early in the second period, and McGonagle found Jackson again just 3 minutes later to make it 3-2 Gillette and the Ice Cats threatening an upset.
With Gillette leading 4-2 to start the third period, McGonagle again found Jackson for a score that cut the lead to 4-3 less than a minute into the third.
Gillette got a little breathing room at the 12:38 mark to make it 5-3 and held off the Ice Cats from there.
“I think the kids were a little disappointed finishing second, but Gillette came into the tournament 20-0 and they gave them a run for their money,” McGonagle said. “Gillette was a little worried in a couple of spots.”
Cody will bid to host another tournament next year, welcoming either a younger or older division of players.
“We try to host one tournament a year here because it is good for our organization, it’s good for the rink and good for the community,” McGonagle said. “We had over 1,000 people in town for this tournament, so it’s pretty exciting to bring in those kind of numbers to town.”
