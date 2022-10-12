The thing about living in Wyoming, and especially Cody, is the exposure one has to a variety of wildlife, sometimes even inside the city limits or in one’s backyard.
Cody and its environs host whitetail and mule deer, the occasional black and grizzly bear, mountain lions, bobcats, rabbits, coyotes, wild turkeys, foxes and badgers, along with the standard rats, mice, snakes, magpies, feral cats and dogs and many other species seen wandering the streets.
I could even regale you with a tale about the night Big Jim Haines, acting in his capacity as a city police officer, dropped a loop over a ticked-off badger that managed to wander into the old Golden Eagle Bar back in the day. Fun story, but for another time.
It’s weird, but the only place I’ve seen golden mantled ground squirrels is up at the top of Gold Reef or by lookout point on the highway going over Beartooth Pass. Usually they are a high mountain critter and enjoy solitude, but apparently, like Liz Cheney’s adherence to Republican Party ethics, it’s a sometime thing.
Regardless, the larger golden mantled mountain rats are larger than your average field rat, some growing as large as a small cat, and they’re running around up there at lookout point, or used to be, because out-of-state pilgrims and pilgrims’ kids feed them. So the striped rats are there in abundance. It’s okay though. The snakes, bobcats and coyotes enjoy the fodder.
Granted, I’ve also seen the little rats at various times back when I used to hunt marmots, also known as rock chucks. Something I don’t do any more for a variety of reasons. Regardless, those rodents seem to share the same ranges and sometimes one would even bump into a colony of pikas, little hamster-like critters that live at the top of the world. When alarmed they sound like the squeaky sounds those little girls’ plastic dolls used to make before they started adding regular voice chips and AI to the darn things.
Marmots whistle loudly, almost a scream when alarmed. Pika’s squeak and chipmunks chip or chatter or whatever one calls that sound, kind of like metal spoons clattering in a porcelain sink. Gad, the entire mountaintop can get plumb noisy when the little critters get agitated. Add in a few ravens squawking and an eagle or two screaming in indignation or in lust and a couple of bull elk bugling and you have more noise assaulting your ears than at a rock concert in Meeteetse.
Between the wind, thunder and the earth literally groaning, the great upstairs can indeed be a noisy place.
Anyway, what brought on that whole diatribe was a chipmunk in our backyard last week. And now it seems, on a permanent basis, raiding the bird feeder and defecating on the top of the privacy fence. It’s not shy either, running over to the patio table to steal whatever it can find or just to harass me as I try to enjoy a semi-quiet cup of coffee.
On top of that, you can’t even put in to draw a tag to plug the ornery little rascal. G&F says they don’t recognize feral rats or striped rats as a game species, so that probably means it’s a protected species like those dang magpies; To me they’re just another noxious varmint. If it weren’t for the large numbers of birds in the yard, I’d try a live trap, but with the birds being there, that pretty much eliminates that idea, until maybe later in the winter. Maybe the birds will leave by that time?
Back when Sandi and I lived on Line Creek, north of Clark, we had pack rats. Dozens of the filthy little bushy tailed bandits who’d run off with anything you left outside that they could pack away. Pack rats equate to rattlesnakes and we had plenty of those until I started catching bull snakes and turning them loose out on the property.
Apparently, according to native lore, bull snakes and rattlesnakes don’t get along and, whether true or not, it wasn’t long before both the pack rats and rattlesnakes were conspicuously absent from the immediate area. Occasionally I’d spot a big bull snake slithering under the foundation of one of our out buildings or into a hole in the sandstone cliffs.
Before I started importing bull snakes both Sandi and I killed a few dozen shaky tails in self-defense. Afterwards, not so much.
You’ve heard of uptown folks who have two-car garages and such? We’ve gone them one better. Sandi and I have a two-chipmunk yard. At first we thought it was just one in the patio area, but further observation assures us that there’s another striped rat living in the backyard behind the garage. Do we have a pair of same gender rats in our yard or are these a breeding pair? I don’t know, but I expect we’ll find out soon enough.
It’s not enough I have to feed, and guard, 347 dicky-dicky birds and the odd grossbeak, warbler and finch, now we’re raising striped rats too. Wonder if the FFA has a division for showing noxious pests in their county fair doings?
