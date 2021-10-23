Ava Stafford finished in first place to help lead the Cody Fillies cross country team to their third consecutive state title.
The Fillies had four runners finish in the top 14 in Stafford, Kinley Bollinger, Keira Jackson and Mekenzie Clark.
The Cody boys finished fourth overall as Mountain View won the state title.
David Juergens and Ben Stewart paced the Broncs with seventh and eighth place finishes, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.