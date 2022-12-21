Had a pleasant surprise the other day while Sandi and I were out traipsing around town.
By now most folks know that Ray Hatfeild has moved his shop, Nature’s Design Taxidermy, from its former location out on Big Horn Avenue, to a more visible and accessible location just north of where the Senior Citizen Center is located. Formerly that location was inhabited by the Buckstitch Tack shop that recently relocated to the brick building across the alley from the Irma Hotel, in the building where Jack Skates had his sporting goods store for years. You know, the one that had the big Winchester rifle on the roof.
Anyway, we stopped in to see how they were doing, at the taxidermy shop, that is. Immediately inside the front door we were greeted by a super ugly scorpion/hybrid wild beast critter the size of a horse that could have been featured in the sci-fi movie “Chronicles of Riddick.” It is just flat out amazing. Your kids will love it. Among the various standard American and African mounted critters and heads are several score really novel items, larger and smaller things that would make ideal Christmas gifts to the outdoor oriented. As in something they’d never expect to get.
Yes, the room with all of the African critter mounts is really neat. The impact can only be described as visually stunning, if a bit crowded. Sandi wants the full mount crocodile that Ray has sliding down one wall. It must be at least a 14 footer, but fortunately we have absolutely no place in our tiny house to display such an ugly, oversized lizard. It’s bigger than our living room couch. But there are lions, and tigers and leopards and, “Oh my,” to paraphrase an old refrain. The deer head and elk mounts and moose antlers and such are to die for. I especially enjoyed the mountain goats and the ibex mounts.
But for me, the highlight was the amazing and quite colorful variety of preserved butterflies, moths and other large-sized bug critters with multi-colored wings and weird bodies. There were all sorts of colorful insects, preserved in clear plastic frames, a stunning rainbow of colors and shapes, totally suitable for a stand-alone placing on a fireplace mantle, a bookshelf, a coffee table or even a child’s desk. The immense variety of colors and types that give any child and most adults pause, perfect for room accents or decoration. The shop even has a variety of large, 4 to 5-inch, black scorpions encased in epoxy for accents for the coffee table as well as other ugly bugs. Something for everyone!
Why did I mention the scorpions? Because I’m basically a scorpion-type person. No, not astrologically, but personality-wise. We used to raise those smaller, 2-inch long, amber stinging devils out on our Line Creek property along with four or five varieties of “wind” scorpions. If you remember the old Scorpion and the Frog joke, then you’ll understand about the personality comment.
I think some of the ones I saw were the same type of “false” scorpion I used to bump into way back when I lived in Arizona, called a Vinigaroon. Ugly beasts, but harmless. Anyway, pop into the shop’s display room and look around. They are super nice folks and there is so much “stuff” for sale (like a grizzly bear clock, lion and bear skulls in bronze, and buffalo skulls) that if your family has any outdoorsmen or women in it, there has to be something there to excite or please. There are even fossilized fish and such antiquities, preserved in stone for all eternity. A quiet, subtle room accent or a learning piece for an interested child.
That said, and changing horses, as it were, I was talking to my neighbor across the alley, Jake, and he showed me the head of his whitetail buck he shot this year. Nice, medium-sized buck, with just enough “wonky” to the rack to stand out. Reminded me of the first whitetail buck I shot, over 60 years ago, on a friend’s uncle’s ranch several miles outside of Lewistown, Mont.
This came about when an old friend asked me to take his oldest son (age 14) out hunting and see if I could get him a deer. The kid’s dad was 50ish, overweight by a bunch and enjoyed his beer and sporting shows on TV. Not exactly an avid outdoorsman, but he enjoyed reservoir fishing from his boat.
It was one of those snow-spitting, but not really cold, days and, by mid-morning we had split up and I was working my way through a grove of trees above one of the pastures when movement off to the side caught my eye. Turning my head slowly, I locked eyes with a smaller eight-point about 80 yards away, standing between two trees, broadside, watching me. Quite unlike all I’d read about the wily whitetails and while he stood there, I shot him. He simply dropped, no blood trail, no twitching around, he was just dead.
The little deer sported a smallish rack, maybe 14-inches wide, with eight points, four to each side, maybe 10 inches tall, and a oddly twisted main beam on the right-hand side. After I’d finished dressing the buck and had slid him through the snow about a half mile, my friend’s son caught up with me.
Did I mention that since he had no rifle, I’d lent him my old 30-30 with the buckhorn sights and a 26-inch octagon barrel? Anyway, we both started pulling my buck and, after going through the woods for several hundred yards, saw another whitetail buck and a doe come crashing out of a thicket and stood staring at us from about 30 yards away. The buck was wearing some really impressive headgear.
I had never seen a case of “Buck Fever” or ever been afflicted by it myself, so I was having a problem with what I was seeing. I told Junior to shoot and then stood there and watched as he cycled every cartridge out of the magazine, about 10 in all, and never once pulled the trigger. All of the time those two deer never moved, flinched or stomped the ground. Only after the rifle was totally empty did they slowly wander back into the thick stuff and disappear. My young companion, on the other hand, couldn’t believe he’d missed all of those shots.
Had it been legal, I’d of happily shot that buck and then given Junior the smaller deer, with whatever tale he could concoct to go along with it. Alas, all of my tags were filled and thereby hangs a tale. A half century ago, on private land in remote rural Montana, one could do such with little fear of recrimination, just like husbands would often fill their wives’ tags. No, it wasn’t exactly legal, but back then, no one, including game wardens, pressed the point. Back then, local wardens seemed to be only interested in writing high dollar tickets for game offences on nonresidents. I know, I knew many of them personally. Some things never change.
Unfortunately, back then, I had an over-developed honesty streak that limited both my choice of friends, mostly those in law enforcement, and put me in situations that weren’t for the faint of heart.
Oh yeah, the kid never did get his deer that year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.