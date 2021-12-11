The Cody Broncs basketball team fell behind early and couldn't recover in a 74-47 loss to Campbell County on Saturday in Gillette.
Cody fell behind 41-12 in the first half and then outscored the Camels 35-33 in the second half.
Robby Porter and Kam Niemann each had 13 points to lead the Broncs in scoring. Eli Johnston finished with 8 points in the loss.
The Broncs are now 0-3 on the season.
