The No. 2 Cody girls basketball team battled through some adversity on the hardwood during the weekend, but came out on top in a pair of road contests to move to 16-0 overall, 7-0 in conference play.
Cody took down Evantson on Friday night 45-28, and then turned around quickly for a 51-45 win over Green River on Saturday afternoon.
Molly Hays scored 15 points and Kennedi Niemann added nine as the Fillies needed a big defensive effort on a night the shots weren’t falling against Evanston.
“We just couldn’t get a bucket,” Niemann said. “We switched up the man and zone defenses and it worked well for us.”
Hays hit a triple from the corner and Niemann finished off a steal with a lay in to end the first frame, but the Fillies trailed 10-7 heading into the second as baskets were hard to buy.
After the Lady Red Devils had some success early breaking the zone press, the Cody defense forced consecutive turnovers after switching to man, and a floater in the lane by Izzy Radakovich got the offense rolling in the second to put the Fillies up 11-10 in the midst of a 12-0 run.
“It was just solid defense,” coach Chris Wagner said. “We changed up on them with the press. I think they had 33 turnovers as a team and we had a ton of steals.”
With the Fillies up 19-15 entering the third quarter, Hays connected on an offensive board and put back and hit a deep three from the corner to put Cody up 24-16.
The Fillies built a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter before wrapping up the 45-28 win.
“The girls hung in there and didn’t get down on themselves,” Wagner said. “We only turned it over nine times, got to the free throw line and did pretty well from there and got some layups off of steals.”
Ally Boysen finished with eight points for the Fillies. Reece Niemann added six, Radakovich five and Victory Buck two.
Cody found itself trailing at the end of the first quarter for the second consecutive game as Green River took a 12-11 lead into the second on Saturday.
After saving a loose ball from going out of bounds in the second, Reece Niemann hit a three to put the Fillies up 14-11 where they held a close lead the rest of the way.
“Getting through the zone was a little bit easier against them,” Kennedi Niemann said. “We were finding those gaps and getting to the rim and the free throw line.”
The Lady Wolves relied on the deep shots to keep things close in the second frame.
A Boysen post up and score put the Fillies up 29-24. Boysen found Buck cutting to the rim near the end of the third for a big bucket to help Cody keep a 32-28 lead heading into the fourth.
“I got the ball and was doubled-teamed and knew somebody had to be open,” Boysen said. “Victory cut to the basket and yelled my name and I just kind of chucked it to her. It worked out well.”
Boysen again posted up strong for a finish to start the fourth quarter, and the Fillies burned the Green River press with a Radakovich lay in to go up 44-34 late in the frame, but the Lady Wolves would not go away.
They cut the lead to 50-45 with some more hot outside shooting, but the Fillies headed home with the 51-45 win in a game where Cody relied more on executing in the half court and less on the press.
Kennedi Niemann lit up the Lady Wolves with 19 points. Hays finished with 11. Boysen and Reece Niemann added eight points apiece.
“It was a fun game for us,” Boysen said. “It was good to have to execute the offense and be smart on defense. We were really trying to put a lot of pressure on their ball handlers because they were really good outside shooters.”
The Fillies will look to keep the win streak alive as they host Natrona in a rematch on Friday night this week.
Cody beat Natrona in Casper 51-44 earlier in the year.
On Saturday the Fillies travel to Rock Springs. Cody beat the Lady Tigers 54-36 at home three weeks ago.
