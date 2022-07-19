The Cody Cubs couldn’t have started out much better in their opening round game at the 2022 West District Tournament in Green River on Tuesday.
Cubs ace Jackson Schroeder struck out the side, in the top of the first, and the Cody offense exploded for five runs in the bottom of the inning and added two more in the second to jump out to a 7-0 lead where they held on for a 10-5 victory over Lovell.
With the win, the Cubs advanced to the district championship game on Wednesday against Powell.
“It was good to get out to an early lead,” coach Bart Grenz said. “Lovell is tough and they battled back and kept the game close.”
After Schroeder retired the top of the order with strikeouts to kick things off, leadoff man Trey Thomasson singled on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the first.
Ben Reinker then drew one of nine walks on the day for the Cubs in the No. 2 spot, Schroeder was hit by a pitch, and Dominic Phillips delivered a hard hit, two-RBI single down the third base line to score Thomasson and Reinker to get the Cubs rolling with a 2-0 lead.
“Going into the game we knew we needed to make them throw strikes and play within ourselves,” Reinker said. “So as the game went along we knew not to let the bad parts get us down and play level whether it’s going good or bad.”
Left fielder Wyatt Carlson connected on a one-out double to the left field wall to score Schroeder,
Phillips scored on a passed ball and a sacrifice fly from catcher Jace Jarrett scored Carlson as the Cubs took a big 5-0 lead heading into the second.
Carlson finished 1 for 2 at the plate with a pair of walks.
“I felt great at the plate,” Carlson said. “I wanted to go up to the plate and focus on not doing too much and just take it pitch by pitch. It felt great, too, as if I broke out of my slump when I hit that double.”
Schroeder continued to deal in the second, adding two more punch-outs and opening the door once again for the offense to continue the momentum.
Eli Johnston drew a walk, stole second and eventually scored on a passed ball to make it 6-0 in the bottom of the second.
A Schroeder sacrifice fly scored Thomasson and the Cubs looked to be in control early, up 7-0 heading into the third.
The Mustangs held the Cubs scoreless through the next three innings, however, and crept to within 7-3 entering the sixth.
Lovell added two more runs in the top of the sixth and it was suddenly a 7-5 game, but the Cubs answered with three runs of their own to get the win.
After going 5 1/3 innings, Schroeder gave way to Thomasson and Phillips to finish things off.
Thomasson went 1 1/3 innings giving up zero hits, zero runs and striking out a pair to get the save.
Phillips finished going 1/3 of an inning giving up no hits or runs as well.
“Trey Thomasson came in and did a great job shutting down their late rally,” Grenz said. “It was good to get a little cushion in the bottom of the sixth with Jack’s big blast.”
That blast came on the heels of five consecutive runs for the Mustangs as Schroeder unloaded on an 0-1 pitch in the bottom of the sixth and sent it deep over the left field fence for a three-run blast that scored Thomasson and Reinker to get the 10-5 lead.
The win set up a cross-county rivalry matchup for the district title on Wednesday afternoon against the red-hot Powell Pioneers.
Powell crushed both Rawlins and Riverton by a combined 22-2 to advance to the title game.
The Pioneers got a no-hitter on Monday and a one-hitter on Tuesday from their starting pitchers.
“I feel like we have a lot of confidence and we’re playing as a team,” Carlson said. “So I feel we can do a lot of damage if we work together and stay calm.”
The winner will earn the No. 1 seed out of the West for the state tournament. The loser will get the No. 2 seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.