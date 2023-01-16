The Cody boys basketball team’s best chance at beating No. 5 ranked Riverton on the road Saturday, get off to a fast start.
The Broncs pulled off a solid opening frame in their conference game of the season, jumping out to an 18-14 lead in the first quarter, but couldn’t hold off the Wolverines in a 66-52 loss.
“I thought we did a great job of moving the ball and making some shots,” coach Jay McCarten said. “We had a great first quarter, then we got into foul trouble and got a little discombobulated.”
Robby Porter started out a strong first half with a feed to Luke Talich to get the Broncs (3-5, 0-1) up early 2-0.
Talich followed that up by slashing into the lane for the layup as Cody right away took advantage of some of its size and athleticism.
“Riverton doesn’t have a lot of bigs, but I thought they did a good job collapsing on our bigs,” McCarten said. “We want to get it inside against smaller teams, but we still have to work on shooting from the outside so teams don’t clog up the lane.”
Kam Niemann found Porter on a back-door cut and drive, and a lay in from Talich tied things up at 10 apiece.
Wilkins Radakovich put the Broncs ahead 12-10, and Eli Johnston drilled a triple and the Broncs were rolling at 16-10.
“That’s what we need to do more of is making those shots,” McCarten said. “We are shooting 20% from three and teams are going to give us those until we knock them down, and eventually we will.”
The Broncs ran into some foul trouble late in the first as Talich had to sit with his second personal.
Maddox Ball came in off the bench and hit a bucket at the end of the frame to put the Broncs up 18-14 heading into the second.
Riverton shot lights out throughout the first frame, however, led by Darrick Devries who had all 14 first quarter points.
He got a lot more help the rest of the way.
After Riverton tied things up 20 apiece in the second, Grady McCarten found Porter on a fast break to give the Broncs a slim lead.
Porter tied things back at 24 midway through the second, but the Wolverines would outscore the Broncs by 10 in the second frame to lead 34-28 at the break.
The Broncs added just five points in the third quarter, and Riverton outscored Cody by five in the fourth to get the 66-52 win.
Porter led the way with 13 points. Talich added nine, Radakovich seven and Niemann four.
Johnston finished 2-of-3 from deep for six points, and Ball was 3-of-3 from inside the arc for six points.
McCarten finished with three, Trey Schroeder two and Jace Jarrett two.
Things will stay challenging this weekend for the Broncs with a home matchup with Kelly Walsh and a road contest against Rock Springs.
“We ended up making more shots than Riverton did, but they got to the line more than we did,” coach McCarten said. “We are trying to get through this stretch and get some guys healthy and get better. And we will.”
