The Cody Cubs started a whirlwind week of baseball with a win in the 2022 Legion Wood Bat Tournament, and finished it in style with a 9-5 victory over the World Team on Sunday afternoon.
The final two innings of 13 games in nine days saw the Cubs infield and outfield on point, wrapping a nearly flawless win to end the week with dynamic pitching and impeccable defense.
Trey Schroeder and Jack Schroeder both went deep last week as the Cubs finished 5-3 against the World Team, and 0-1 against the 406 Flyers.
“With a wood bat it’s a lot different,” Trey Schroeder said. “But if you hit the sweet spot, it goes a long ways.”
After Trey Schroeder knocked one over the fence on Tuesday night, Jack Schroeder went deep twice on Wednesday night, including a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“I thought we learned a lot about ourselves this week,” coach Bart Grenz said. “We learned a lot with the ups and downs of the games and how we progressed every day.”
Wednesday
Cubs 8, World Team 7
After the World Team put up three runs in the third inning, Schroeder’s bases loaded-bomb kicked off a five-run inning for the Cubs.
The World Team Colts tied things up at 7-7 in the top of the sixth before a solo shot by Jack Schroeder put the Cubs ahead for good.
He also managed six strikeouts on the hill in five innings.
Dominic Phillips got the win with two innings pitched. He gave up two hits, two earned runs and struck out a pair.
Ben Reinker finished with double for Cody.
Wyatt Carlson added a single and Trey Thomasson started out a big tournament with a single.
“I’ve just been listening to what the coaches have been telling me,” Thomasson said. “I go to the plate and do something wrong, and I come back and the coaches tell me exactly what I need to do to correct it.”
Friday
Cubs 8, World Team 1
Jace Jarrett had a solid outing on the hill for the Cubs.
The righty went 4.1 innings giving up six hits and an earned run while striking out a pair to get the win.
Jayvin McAlmond continued to impress for Cody on the hill in relief.
McAlmond came to throw 2.2 innings with no hits, no runs and struck out three.
Thomasson went 1 for 2 at the dish with a pair of walks.
Carlson and Myles Bailey added two hits apiece.
Trey Schroeder had a hit and scored twice.
“These guys are just playing as a team,” Grenz said. “It comes down to just playing together and working together. From working on getting the field ready to batting practice and warm-ups, they are putting in the work.”
World Team 5, Cubs 2
The Cubs got the lead in the first with Thomasson taking advantage of an error from the Colts to score a run.
A Phillips RBI scored Jack Schroeder in the third as Ben Reinker held the World Team off for three innings on the mound.
The Colts put up three runs in the seventh to get the win.
Thomasson had a pair of hits and scored a run.
Trey Schroeder, Jack Schroeder, Phillips, and Ty Peterson finished with singles.
Carlson added a double in the loss.
“It was a lot different playing this team from last year,” Trey Schroeder said. “They sent out a lot more kids that can really throw.”
Saturday
Cubs 4, World Team 2
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom the sixth inning, the Cubs bats came to life to take the lead for good.
A Carlson double scored Jack Schroeder after he singled to reach first.
A Trey Schroeder double to right scored Carlson .
“I think my confidence is better this year compared to last year,” Trey Schroeder said. “It is really helping at the plate to have that confidence.”
The lefty is batting around .350 as they head into league play this week.
406 Flyers 5, Cody 0
I didn’t think we came out with a lot of energy in this one,” Grenz said. “I thought we could carry that energy over from game one, but after a long week and the time in between games, we just didn’t come out with that fire.”
Thomasson took to the hill against the Montana team and tossed what may have been his best effort all season, after a handful of standout performances in the outfield.
He went five innings giving up seven hits and just two earned runs.
“I am comfortable pitching and in the outfield,” Thomasson said. “But my home is in the outfield.”
He gave up just three walks and struck out one in the effort.
“I was giving 100 percent, but not throwing 100 percent,” Thomasson said. “I was just trying to throw strikes and do what I needed to do.”
Phillips came in to relieve Thomasson in the sixth. He gave up a pair of hits, a run and struck out a batter in solid outing.
Sunday
Cubs 9, World Team 5
After a marathon week of baseball, the Cubs put this one away with pitching and defense against all odds.
Cody answered two runs in the top of the first with five runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.
The World Team struggled in the field after a long week, racking up eight errors while the Cubs played nearly flawless baseball.
Eli Johnston returned to the lineup after a basketball trip to Denver and didn’t skip a beat.
He finished with a pair of hits and an RBI.
Jace Jarrett was a wall behind the plate and added two hits with an RBI.
Myles Bailey was trouble for the World Team at the plate.
He finished with a hit, a walk and scored twice.
Thomasson got on base the hard way. He wore a rocket of a pitch on the arm from just one of a number of World Team pitchers that threw hard all week.
“I had to get drilled with an 86-mile an hour fast ball to get on base,” Thomasson said. “It was the first pitch I saw from him, too. I didn’t even get a chance to see anything else.”
After 13 games in nine days, the Cubs ended the Wood Bat tournament in style.
McAlmond finished off impressive performances on the mound by Carlson and Myles Bailey.
He used his infield in 2.2 innings to blank the World Team.
The Colts went in order in the top of the sixth, and Johnston ended the seventh with an unassisted double play.
“Surprisingly, I think this last game was probably our best game,” Grenz said. “We had a lot of good baseball chatter and a lot of cohesiveness. Hopefully we can keep playing the way we played today and make it an everyday thing.”
Cody will face Powell on the road at 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday
