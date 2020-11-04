The Meeteetse Lady Longhorns volleyball team finished second in the state tournament, falling to the Cokeville Panthers in four sets, 23-25, 17-25, 25-19, 16-25.
The Panthers showed some early flashes, but the Lady ’Horns never lost their fight, giving it everything they had in the final showdown of the year.
The Lady ’Horns looked confident in the third set, keeping their championship hopes alive a while longer, but errors in hitting and communication in the fourth set ultimately stymied a comeback effort pitched as the set was half-complete.
In order to get to the championship round, Meeteetse had to get through a tough Southeast team that took the Lady ’Horns to five sets. After pulling out a hard-fought victory, they earned a four-set victory against Kaycee, the top-seeded team in the Northeast Quadrant.
The second-place finish by the Lady ’Horns is their best since at least 2011.
