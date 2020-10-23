A little late rumbling from Jack Harris wasn’t enough to lift Yellowstone past the Bozeman Icedogs, and the Quake fell 6-3 in Friday night’s action.
The Icedogs (3-3) came out ready to play and put on an excellent performance in a penalty-ridden game, scoring 10 minutes into the first period and never really looked back after that, even after a goal to tie the game from Cody’s own Mason Merager.
The Icedogs controlled the puck wire to wire, playing most of the game on the Quake’s (2-4) side of the ice. Penalties in the second were crucial, and the Icedogs scored four goals in the frame to build an insurmountable lead.
Cody’s own Jack Harris scored two goals in garbage time in the third period, but it wasn’t enough as the Icedogs played enough keep-away in the period to ice the game.
