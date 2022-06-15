Not only did the Yellowstone Fire U14 boys soccer team bring home a state championship from Casper over Memorial Day weekend, they did it in memorable fashion.
“We were really dominant,” coach Randy Rockey said. “We gave up very few goals and just went crazy on the scoring. I think the goal differential was us scoring about 15-20 goals in four games and giving up maybe two goals.”
Developing the chemistry and skills in the youth program since they were about 7 years old has paid off in spades, and wins against Lander, Jackson, Powell and then Jackson in the championship game appear to be just an indication of big things to come in the future for the high school program.
As Cody High School coach, Rockey has instilled the same kind of systems he uses at CHS.
“This was one of my favorite seasons playing soccer,” Fire player Anders Nelson said. “There were many games when we were smaller and the underdogs, but then we would fight for the win.”
Rockey said he received multiple compliments from opposing coaches in the state tournament regarding the aggressiveness and skill sets the boys displayed in Casper.
This is the third time this group has won state.
“They grew up a little since last year,” Rockey said. “They are a great group of kids and there are a handful of them that are going to be major impact players for the Broncs.”
The majority of this group will be looking at another state title first for the Fire as so many of them have another year on the U14 team.
“Coach Randy pushed us really hard this year, harder than ever before,” Yellowstone standout Parker Halstead said. “But because of that hard work we won state and it was awesome.”
