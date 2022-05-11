Meeteetse senior Dace Bennett already had one of the longest 1A marks in the long jump at 19 feet in, 11.75 inches, and had already qualified for state in the event, entering the Bobcat Invitational in Thermopolis on Friday.
He beat that distance on Saturday with a 20-07 to take first place and cement his status as one of the best long jumpers in the conference heading into regionals.
Kalvin Erickson matched his state qualifying mark in the pole vault at 10-06.
That was good enough for fifth in a crowded field of pole vaulters.
On the girls side, Kennedi Johnson’s 28.84 got her qualified in the 200 meter dash.
Maylee Potas cleared 7-06 in Thermopolis, earning her a trip to state in the pole vault.
Thrower Jaycee Ervin was just a couple of feet shy of her state qualifying mark of 94-01 with a 92-00 in the discuss, landing her fifth.
Meeteetse athletes will have one last chance to qualify for the state tournament Friday starting at noon in Shoshoni for the 1A West Regional meet.
Bobcat Invitational
Girls
100 meter dash: 15. Kennedi Johnson, 14.35.
200 meter dash: 15. Johnson, 28.84.
1600 meter run: 16. Maylee Potas, 7:02.67.
4x100 meter relay: 7. Meeteetse (Potas, Ashlee Allen, Jaycee Ervin, Johnson), 58.76.
Long jump: 14. Johnson, 13-09: 29. Potas, 10-7.
Pole vault: 4. Potas, 7-06.
Discus: 5. Ervin, 92-00; 7. Allen, 89-06; 54. Jasmine Barnett, 38-01.
Shot put: 15. Allen, 28-07. 25. Ervin, 26-2.5; 43. Barnett, 20-10.
Boys
100 meter dash: 5. Dace Bennett, 11.75; 29. Sam Hollinger, 12.90; 31. Lewis Hesselbacher, 12.98.
200 meter dash: 13. Kalvin Erickson, 58.89.
110 meter hurdles: 10. Hesselbacher, 19.56.
300 meter hurdles: 5. Hollinger, 45.37.
4x100 meter relay: 5. Meeteetse (Kiernan Ehrhart, Hollinger, Erickson, Bennett), 47.68.
Long jump: 1. Bennett, 20-7. 18. Hesselbacher, 16-09.
Triple jump: 6. Bennett, 37-5.5.
Pole vault: 5. Erickson, 10-06.
