The Cody girls cross country opened another season as defending state champs with a statement, topping a host of mostly Montana schools Friday at the Billings Invitational.
The Fillies put four runners in the top 10 and finished 36 points ahead of second place Bozeman.
Ava Stafford, Taylen Stinson and Mekenzie Clark finished 4-6 to lead the team, which packed its runners together better than any other. The gap between Stafford and the fifth CHS runner Keira Jackson, who finished 16th, was just 1:06. Kinley Bollinger finished in 10th place for the fourth Cody runner.
The Broncs finished seventh out of 17 teams, led by Ben Stewart in 10th. David Juergens and Charlie Hulbert finished 23 and 24, respectively, while Riley Nielson finished 62nd and Randall Nielson finished 85th to round out the top five.
Billings Invitational
Girls
4. Ava Stafford, 19:45.82; 5. Taylen Stinson, 19:53.76; 6. Mekenzie Clark, 19:58.21; 9. Kinley Bollinger, 20:20.13; 16. Keira Jackson, 20:51.89; 28. Zelma Rudd, 21:39.07; 30. Elisa Wachob, 21:43.84.
Boys
10. Ben Stewart, 16:57.04; 23. David Juergens, 17:29.93; 24. Charlie Hulbert, 17:30.83; 62. Riley Nielson, 18:44.10; 85. Randall Nielson, 19:35.34; 87. Hayden Campbell, 19:40.38; 93. Kyle Graham, 19:49.28
