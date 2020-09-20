While senior Riley Smith was back to again lead the Cody girls to a win Saturday as familiar faces Ava Stafford and Ashton Powell were the second and third Fillies runners, a couple of freshmen are making an impact.
In Sheridan at the Michele Ludwig Invitational, Keira Jackson was Cody’s fourth finisher in a time of 22:40.65, good for 11th place, while Elise Wachob finished 15th in a time of 23:29.20, good enough for the fifth Filly finisher.
Senior Nicole Wagler was just behind in 16th (23:43.49).
Cody finished with 35 points, just ahead of Buffalo with 40.
The Broncs finished second to Thunder Basin by five points, led for the second consecutive week by sophomore David Juergens, who finished third in 18:22.54.
Rounding out Cody’s runners were senior Wyatt Becker in eighth (19:13.23), freshman Charlie Hulbert 10th (19:22.40), junior Marshall Brookins 12th (19:33.01), sophomore Kyle Graham 16th (20:12.80) and sophomore Riley Nielson 21st (21:39.58).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.