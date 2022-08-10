High alpine lakes teemed with hungry cutthroats.
A thousand different breaks in the surface indicated that they were hungry. The calls of marmots echoed amongst the countless canyons and endless talus fields. Mosquitos were thick, but it was evident that they were losing their early season vigor this deep into the summer.
The high peaks of Cloud Peak Wilderness, many of them rising well above 13,000 feet, were cloaked in a brilliant golden light that only comes from a Wyoming sunset. The developed nature of the Bighorns felt like a million miles away deep within the range’s only wilderness area.
Located deep within the Bighorn Mountains, Cloud Peak Wilderness is a stark contrast to the relatively crowded and developed nature of the ATV-dominated range. The roars of ATVs fail to penetrate this vast but uniquely accessible nearly 200,000-acre wilderness.
The main allure to this wilderness is its eponym: Cloud Peak. Wyoming’s third highest peak and one of the state’s most prominent, rising to an elevation of 13,106 feet, Cloud Peak dominates the range and also harbors Cloud Peak Glacier, the Bighorn’s last active glacier. I came for the prize of Cloud Peak, but it was the lakes and rolling alpine meadows that left a lasting impression.
It is difficult to imagine that the Bighorns contain such a remarkable wilderness, especially when approaching West Tensleep Trailhead on Forest Road 27. The forest road is something more reminiscent of a scene from Mad Max than a gateway to a wilderness. ATVs race up and down the road while massive RVs and overflowing campsites border it. Luckily, much of the traffic up to the trailhead were either day hikers or those unconcerned with the wilderness, because after the first mile the sounds of the roaring ATVs were well behind and I had the trail almost entirely to myself on a late Saturday afternoon.
Usually, an approach to a lauded 13er deep within a wilderness requires switchbacks and climbing. To my surprise, Trail 63, at its most trying, was no more than a gentle incline. The greatest challenge was fending off a few late-season hordes of mosquitos along West Tensleep Creek. By mile four, the trail arrives into the wilderness’ high country, starting with Lake Helen, which is also where the grandeur of Cloud Peak can first be observed. From Lake Helen, it’s a country of rolling alpine hills, abrupt talus peaks and dozens of pristine and trout-laden alpine lakes.
Lake Helen, Marion and Mistymoon lakes attract most of the wilderness’ visitors. For anyone seeking a little more solitude, any of the other dozens of alpine lakes are sure to meet expectations. And for the peak-bagger, the trail up to Cloud Peak sees little traffic compared to the wilderness lakes.
For those looking to reach the summit of Cloud Peak, beware of the cairns (rock structures to indicate where the trail is). One too many well-intentioned but misguided peak baggers have made a mess of the trail through misplaced cairns. They’re everywhere without any direction. Look for a well-defined path with the occasional cairn. There are a couple, but keep a wary eye out for the misplaced cairn which could make an already arduous journey through steep talus fields a little more difficult.
The summit is undeniably worth any wrong turns or bloody shins. Cloud Peak offers unparalleled views of the rugged wilderness, with highlights including Glacier and Sapphire lakes which shimmer in the warm morning sun like a million blue embers. Mount Woolsey and Bomber Mountain make for worthy companions of the giant to the east. And be sure to bring a fishing pole when venturing into this unforgettable wilderness.
