The Cody Broncs soccer team got by Buffalo 1-0 on Friday at CHS.
Matt Nelson broke a scoreless at the nine minutes into the second half, and Bronc goal keeper Evan Owen had a trio of big second half saves to secure the shutout.
Cody spent much of each half putting pressure on the Bison defense and getting a number of good looks, but Buffalo keeper Kadon Boyce helped Buffalo stay within striking distance.
Buffalo's best chance to score came with four minutes remaining, but Owen was in perfect position to stop the open look by the Bison's Aidan O'Neill to secure the Bronc victory.
