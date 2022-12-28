The bird feeder in winter, and also during the summer, is an interesting happening. But more so in winter when one would expect most of the local birds to have hitchhiked south. Not so.
For example, on any particular sub-zero day, there will be three or four dozen sparrows, finches, juncos and other assorted “dicky-dick” birds attacking the feeder, the feeder stand and each other as they vie for seeds and crumbs. It is a total confusion of wings, tails, beaks and feathered bottoms. There is so much motion that the eye can’t keep up.
Then, in less than a nanosecond, it’s gone. All motion has ceased. Nothing moves and nothing even exists in that infinitesimally small time frame that is now. Reality has been transformed from complete pandemonium to absolute quietude. Like magic has caused time to cease to exist.
After about 10 seconds of waiting and watching silently, out of the corner of the eye one detects a wing flutter and a new arrival plops in on the swinger, then two or four more join him, then a dozen more and in less time than your imagination can rebound, the entire tableau is again transformed into feathered pandemonium. Like orchestrated chaos, it begins and ends, again and again, with the same exact same scenario playing out each time. Until bang! In a whisper all of the birds are again gone. This time they do not return until tomorrow, same time, same station,
Fascinating! But then again, old guys are easily amused, especially when they’d rather be fishing than shoveling snow.
If you’re old enough to remember Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” horror movie, then maybe your mind has also explored the possibilities of some life form, like sparrows, having a common brain connection, wherein all thought is processed simultaneously in pieces individually, yet the common minds, like a living super computer, instantly assemble the thought and the birds react precisely alike. How else to explain the above, the flight patterns of dozens of geese headed south for the winter or those huge flocks of several thousand black birds gyrating through the sky in unison, in an acrobatic display that stuns the mind. How do they do that?
All of this confuses me, but things don’t have to get this complicated to disturb the rarified synapses in my brain. Like this new dictum, study and/or regulatory horror story the commish are looking to inflict on Park County residents who own property or may want to in the future. Yeah, the wild game overlay thingie. That! Only one thought comes through clearly. No matter the outcome, it will cost property owners, as in all of us, more!
Does this mean that finally the Commies and the Greenies and the antis have won? Was John Kerry right when he boldly asserted that by 2030 no one in our U.S. of A. will own property or anything else? And we’ll all be happy? No, really, according to the talking heads on Fox, he said that. Maybe chewing on too much jimsonweed there, Mr. Kerry?
Wonder what the birds think?
Oh yeah, a Happy and Prosperous New Year to all, except maybe the John Kerrys in this world. And Putin, don’t forget him. May all of our and the world’s famous sports figures unjustly or justly imprisoned in Communist and other foreign countries be exchanged for mass murderers who are then set free to resume their horrific occupations.
You mustn't take Glenn Beck seriously, Bob. Kerry said we wouldn't be dependent on coal by 2030, and that the solution to climate change would come, not from government, but from the private sector. Not quite the apocalypse or end to private property that's got you in a frenzy. As for the "mass murderer" whose exchange for a black athlete (of all things) has you so scandalized, you know as well as I do that the prisoner we exchanged was an arms merchant, engaged in a trade I assumed you thought was admirable, was nearing release anyway, and was in no position to resume that trade. But don't let facts get in the way of a good tirade.
