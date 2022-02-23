Despite facing significant adversity in a number of different ways this season, the Northwest College wrestling team has found a way to still prosper.
The Trappers have qualified two grapplers for the NJCAA National Championships that will be held March 4-5 in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Ryker Blackburn was the 197-pound champion and Tournament Most Valuable Player at the Plains District Championships held Feb. 12 in Rock Springs.
“He wrestled really well, he’s a tough kid,” coach Jim Zeigler said.
At districts, Blackburn won his first match 10-0 before beating his next opponent by fall in 4:01.
Zeigler said Blackburn, the fifth-ranked wrestler in 197 in the country, has a great chance of reaching the podium.
“We’ve been working over here,” Blackburn said. “If it’s not something you believe in, you won’t be doing it.”
August Harrison also qualified for nationals after finishing in second in the 149-pound division at districts. He won his first match by fall in 2:12. He lost his next match 17-4 against the No. 7-ranked wrestler in his weight class in the country, but bounced back in his next match to qualify for nationals.
Zeigler describes Harrison’s wrestling style as “a little unorthodox,” but said he carries himself with a wild-card type fearlessness that has helped him pull out a win in a number of matches.
“August has been a real surprise,” he said.
It has been a trying year for the Trappers.
Last spring, the NJCAA sanctioned the team for using an off-campus sauna during the season, considered at that time a severe weigh-in violation. Although the initial punishment ended up being reduced, it led to the team forgoing competing at districts and qualifying any wrestlers for nationals, the first time that had happened in Zeigler’s 28-year career.
“It’s tough to be a college athlete in our current generation,” Zeigler said. “It takes a different kind of toughness.”
He said the incident significantly hampered recruiting and led to only having eight members – about one third the size of a typical college wrestling squad.
“As a small team we have a tight bond,” Blackburn said.
In December team member Traycee Norman passed away while back home in Utah.
“He was a really good kid,” Zeigler said.
Zeigler said the team’s smaller size has allowed it to come together and become even more unified. He credits his wrestlers for helping “save the program.”
“They came when others wouldn’t come here,” he said. “They’re setting the stage for the next era.”
