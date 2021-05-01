Grace Shaffer broke her own pole vault record and helped the Cody girls sprint medley relay team to a victory Friday in Buffalo.
Luke Talich continued on his previous success in the sprints and led the Broncs with wins in the 100 and 200.
The Fillies finished third out of nine teams, losing only to two larger 4A schools, while the Broncs finished fourth at the Buffalo Twilight.
Shaffer cleared 12 feet 9 inches, topping her previous record of 12-07. Earlier in the season she cleared 12-04, an inch above the state record.
The sprint medley relay team of Lake Harrison, Shaffer, Holly Spiering and Ada Nelson finished in 4:26.90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.